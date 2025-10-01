Tiger Shroff to make his Hollywood debut alongside Sylvester Stallone and Tony Jaa in action film; Deets inside

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff may soon be seen sharing screen space with Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone, along with Thai martial arts star Tony Jaa, in a global action film. Tiger Shroff and Sylvester Stallone might feature in an action film together

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Amazon MGM is in talks to mount an ambitious pan-world project that would feature the three action stars together for the first time. “Amazon MGM is developing an action film which has the possibility of bringing together Sylvester Stallone, Tony Jaa and Tiger Shroff. It’s a global project, and the idea is to make it in the format of a multi-lingual film,” a source was quoted as saying.

Discussions have already begun, and insiders claim that all three actors have expressed interest in coming on board. “The director of the film could be an Indian name only, and the details have been kept under wraps for now. Tiger Shroff is excited to team up with his idol, Sylvester Stallone in this one of its kind Pan-World action spectacle,” the source added.

The report also suggests that the untitled film is being designed as a large-scale global spectacle, blending Hollywood’s trademark scale for action with the intensity of Asian cinema.

For Sylvester, who previously appeared in a cameo in Kambakkht Ishq (2009), which also starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Denise Richards, this project could be his first full-fledged feature tied to the Indian film industry. “(Sylvester) Stallone has made a cameo once in Kambakkt Ishq; however, this one could be his full-fledged feature film if an Indian name comes on board,” the source explained.

Meanwhile, Tiger was last seen in the film, Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha, which released earlier this month and also featured Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles.