Did Tom Cruise just hint at Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning NOT being the last film in the MI franchise?

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning will be marking its theatrical release in India, tomorrow. Now if you're someone who has followed the truly impossible ventures of Ethan Hunt, ever since the iconic character debuted on-screen back in 1996, you already know MI8 is a milestone film for the franchise. The reason? Endless conjecture about it possibly being the last in the MI franchise. Tom Cruise hints at MI8 not being the end of the Mission: Impossible franchise

Now while its easier to believe that it's time for Ethan Hunt to retire, one thig worth being noted is Tom's insistence on not answering the question in a straightforward way.

During a red carpet byte at the London premiere of the film, Tom was posed with the same question once again. An Entertainment Tonight reporter asked, "It's been 7 years you've been working on this. They're calling it 'The Final Reckoning'. Is this the end?". Tom, slick as ever, shared, "Well they don't call it final for nothing. I have a tremendous amount of enjoyment making these and exerting that effort and creating all of this together. For me it's never goodbye. It's like 'we'll see you again' ".

It is also worth mentioning here, that the team MI Final Reckoning, also walked the red carpet at the currently ongoing Cannes Film Festival, in lieu of its Lumière premiere. During a talk at the high-profile event (before the 5-minute standing ovation nonetheless!) Tom's response to the one pressing question, was again, as open-ended as possible.

"I'd rather just people see it and enjoy, and we’ve had an amazing time doing it and it’s been a lot of fun and I just want you all to enjoy it. Enjoy this and know everything is the culmination has come to this moment right now", he said.

So do you think Ethan Hunt still has some unfinished on-screen business or is this the end?