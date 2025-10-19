Travis Scott lights up the stage with an electrifying performance on India debut: ‘Let’s show the world how Delhi pops!'

The night opened with Canadian rapper NAV, who set the tempo early with hits like Lemonade , building the anticipation before Travis took over. The moment the first beat of Hyaena dropped, the stadium erupted, fans mouthing along every word as the rapper stormed the stage. What followed was a full-throttle celebration of hip-hop, spectacle and an electrifying performance.

Popular American rapper Travis Scott mesmerised Dilliwalas on Saturday night with an explosive debut performance that marked his first-ever show in India. The Grammy-nominated rapper brought his Circus Maximus World Tour to Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, transforming it into a roaring sea of sound and lights. “It’s my first time in Delhi, let’s show the world how Delhi pops,” he told the crowd — and the roar that followed seemed to shake the ground itself.

Backed by cinematic visuals, pounding bass, and an immersive light show, Travis commanded the stage with an unrelenting setlist featuring Sicko Mode, Goosebumps, FE!N, Butterfly Effect and more from Utopia. The performance of FE!N became the night’s standout — Travis performed it multiple times as the crowd chanted along, their energy rising with each repetition. During D*ugs You Should Try It, the arena glowed with thousands of phone lights, creating a moment of unity between artist and audience.

In a surprise highlight, NAV returned midway through the show to join Travis for Beibs in the Trap, sending fans into another wave of ecstatic cheers. Later, three lucky fans were invited on stage during Type Sh*t, turning the already charged atmosphere into a spontaneous celebration.