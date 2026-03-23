Tribute to Nolan or peak detailing gone wrong? Netizens are divided over Dhurandhar 2 scene with cameraman; watch

When Dhurandhar released last December, audiences went gaga over Ranveer Singh’s performance and Akshaye Khanna’s unmatchable swag. But the most viral trend which began post the film’s release was netizens pointing out ‘Peak Detailing by Aditya Dhar’. It started with fans finding easter eggs in the film, like how Ranveer’s spy character held a gun in the film. But it soon became meme material, which the director hilariously acknowledged ahead of Dhurandhar The Revenge’s release this month. Well, a scene from the sequel has now gone viral, which has left netizens wondering if it was ‘peak detailing’ or ‘weak detailing’. Some were also reminded of Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan. Spoilers ahead!

In Dhurandhar The Revenge , Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza aka Jaskirat crosses paths with his childhood friend Pinda from Pathankot, played by Udaybir Sandhu. During the interaction, the two get into a violent altercation where Pinda pushed Hamza against the bathroom wall. In the mirror next to them, eagle-eyed fans spotted a cameraman in full gear as he recorded the scene. Some netizens were reminded of a similar slip-up in The Dark Knight (2008), where a crew member was spotted during an action sequence in the film, and called this Aditya Dhar’s tribute to Christopher Nolan. Peak detailing indeed!

One such fan stated, “Ye dark knight ko tribute dene ke liye thaa... greatnes samjte nahi ho tum,” whereas another claimed, “It’s not a mistake, it’s Homage to Dark Knight & Christopher Nolan. Peak detailing again by Aditya Dhar.” A comment also read, “For those mocking Aditya Dhar, even Chris Nolan left the same mistake in The Dark Knight 🤯.” But there are some netizens who are now mocking Aditya Dhar, calling this a grave mistake.

For instance, a troll wrote, “Weak detailing by Aditya Dhar 😂,” whereas another called it, “Aditya dhar peak mistake 🔥.” Sharing the scene, a Twitter user also wrote, “Yeah, spotted it! 😭💀 That mirror reflection blooper in Dhurandhar: The Revenge has fans in stitches — during the intense fight scene between Hamza and Pindu, the cameraman (or crew member) is clearly visible in the mirror for a split second, holding the camera like “bro, I’m right here.” 😂 Its peak detailing gone wrong — Aditya Dhar’s team probably too focused on the action to notice the reflection. #Dhurandhar2‌.” Meanwhile, some just found it funny. One such netizen shared, “Peak detailing by Aditya dhar iska reason aapko 3rd part me dikhayenge,” whereas another wrote, “Cameraman be like....4 hours ki movie me itna camio to banta h....😂🙌.”

Did you catch the crew-member in this viral scene from Dhurandhar 2?