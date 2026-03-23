Ranveer Singh’s words of wisdom from Dhurandhar set go viral; Alia Bhatt reviews the film, says ‘the magic…’

Ranveer Singh is currently busy winning hearts with his incredible and versatile performance as Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge . The sequel to Dhurandhar (2025) has already broken records at the box office within days of release, and is receiving rave reviews online. Ranveer’s performance, especially, has left a lasting impression on the audience. Everything from his expressions to his action sequences as well as his dialogue delivery have dropped jaws. Well, Ranveer’s words of wisdom from the set of Dhurandhar have now been revealed online.

Prosthetic and Makeup Artist Karandeep Singh recently took to his official social media handle to pen a note for Ranveer Singh after working with him in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge . The post read, “@ranveersingh we love you ❤️ The precision with which you performed Hamza and then transformed into Jaskirat was simply outstanding. As an artist working closely with you, I learned so much about what hard work, persistence, and honesty towards your craft really mean. I still remember you telling everyone on set — ‘Apne kaam pe focus karo… kyunki yeh mazaak nahi chal raha.’ And today, that dedication is visible on screen for the whole world to see. I truly hope people learn from the discipline and passion behind this massive success. As a makeup artist, working with you is always a pleasure. Not once have you shown tantrums, even when we had to apply heavy prosthetics, blood effects, and complex makeup for hours — sometimes in 45° heat with those intense costumes. Trust me, it’s not easy… but you always made it easier for the team. And like you used to say on set, ‘Tum logon ko nahi pata humne kya create kiya hai.’ Well… now the whole world knows. Thank you for the love, patience, and trust you showed in our work. Picture credit: @pictures_by_pramod Team DA MAKEUP LAB.”

Meanwhile, not just fans but even celebs are lauding Ranveer on social media for his work in Dhurandhar . Gushing over him, Ranveer’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Alia Bhatt shared, “Jaskirat Singh Rangi and this moment, is everything ❤️ the magic of the director and the actor in complete sync! @ranveersingh @adityadharfilms Congratulations Team Dhurandhar for this historic run at the movies ❤️💥🍿.”

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, on the other hand, shared, “‘Dhurandhar. The Revenge’. Take a moment… let it truly sink in. @ranveersingh , I'm still not over what you've done here. The emotion, the intensity, the ease, the sincerity… and the sheer hard work behind it all. Your passion bleeds through every frame. Jaskirat and Hamza will stay with us for a long, long time. Truly, a legend of our times in motion. @actormaddy sir , that quiet strength, that calm authority… especially in the final moments, you stirred something deeply patriotic and powerful. @adityadharfilms , this is cinematic ecstasy, pro max. If Part 1 was unforgettable, Part 2 leaves us with so much to feel, process, and admire. You've raised the bar. @yamigautam, what a delight to see you. Effortless, luminous, and impactful as ever. @saraarjunn , loved your portrayal of Yalina, you are incredibly charming! @shashwatology , your music doesn't just support the film, it lives within it. From soul-stirring melodies, nostalgic classic remixes and Punjabi folk in part 1, to an even more elevated soundscape this time… outstanding.”

Have you watched Dhurandhar 2 yet?