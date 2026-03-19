Dhurandhar 2 Celeb Reviews: Allu Arjun lauds ‘brilliant’ brother Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan calls it a must watch
Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan and other actors laud Dhurandhar 2 in early reviews
Aditya Dhar’s much-anticipated Dhurandhar: The Revenge has finally arrived in theatres today, after facing a few bumps along the way at paid previews yesterday. Starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, the spy action thriller serves as the sequel to Aditya’s 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. Well, in the initial few hours of release, Dhurandhar 2 has already taken the internet by storm with rave early reviews. Not just fans but even celebrities, who got a chance to witness Dhar’s magic in a special screening last night, can’t get enough. See for yourself!
Lauding Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh after watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Telugu heartthrob Allu Arjun tweeted: “Just Watched #Dhurandhar2 Patriotism with swag 🇮🇳 A film that will make every patriot proud 🇮🇳 Many clap-trapping moments 👏🏽 BLAST! 💥Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors . Technical brilliance . So proud to have a brilliant and a versatile actor like my brother @RanveerOfficial in our country . RVS on fire 🔥@AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country . Show Rocker 🚀 An Indian story… International swag ! Jai Hind 🇮🇳.” Thanking him, R Madhavan replied, “I’m so humbled touched and hyper motivated. This means so much coming from you, my dear brother I have watched all your films with complete awe of your abilities. And so it’s a fantastic feeling to know how mutual it is. God bless you .. and this being the first review online is super super special to me at a pivotal point in my career in life🤗🤗🤗🤗🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
Ananya Panday also shared, “Blown away, Aditya Dhar! Beast, Ranveer Singh!,” whereas Kartik Aaryan reviewed the film as, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge is top-notch. Aditya Dhar has created an unforgettable cinematic experience, and Ranveer Singh delivers a storm. A must watch!” Sharing a picture with Arjun Rampal aka Major Iqbal, Preity G Zinta wrote, “Watched Dhurandhar 2 last night & all I wanna say is “Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to see it again in the Theater with her friends & I feel exactly the same. @adityadharfilms you have turned me into a fan girl & I love it. Thank you 🙏 for this incredibly immersive experience. Your skill, your talent and most of all your heart is in the right place. @ranveersingh You have my heart. What a stunning performance. What range, what depth, what sincerity ❤️I still need to process everything before I can articulate my thoughts. @actormaddy you know how I felt about your flawless performance earlier & to be honest that goes for the entire cast. @therakeshbedi what timing, @duttsanjay what swag, so much sweetness & sincerity @saraarjunn & last but not the least @rampal72 you have hit it out of the park again. A very special mention of @shashwatology for taking this film to another level with the music. @castingchhabra how do u do this every time? If I forgot anyone I’m sorry I’m so excited. Finally I wanna say #JaiHind 🇮🇳to every unknown man & woman out there. Don’t miss this folks !”
Are you planning to watch Dhurandhar 2 in theatres this weekend?
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahima Pandey
Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.Read More