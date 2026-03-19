Dhurandhar 2 Celeb Reviews: Allu Arjun lauds ‘brilliant’ brother Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan calls it a must watch

Aditya Dhar’s much-anticipated Dhurandhar: The Revenge has finally arrived in theatres today, after facing a few bumps along the way at paid previews yesterday. Starring Ranveer Singh , Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, the spy action thriller serves as the sequel to Aditya’s 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar . Well, in the initial few hours of release, Dhurandhar 2 has already taken the internet by storm with rave early reviews. Not just fans but even celebrities, who got a chance to witness Dhar’s magic in a special screening last night, can’t get enough. See for yourself!

Lauding Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh after watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge , Telugu heartthrob Allu Arjun tweeted: “Just Watched #Dhurandhar2 Patriotism with swag 🇮🇳 A film that will make every patriot proud 🇮🇳 Many clap-trapping moments 👏🏽 BLAST! 💥Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors . Technical brilliance . So proud to have a brilliant and a versatile actor like my brother @RanveerOfficial in our country . RVS on fire 🔥@AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country . Show Rocker 🚀 An Indian story… International swag ! Jai Hind 🇮🇳.” Thanking him, R Madhavan replied, “I’m so humbled touched and hyper motivated. This means so much coming from you, my dear brother I have watched all your films with complete awe of your abilities. And so it’s a fantastic feeling to know how mutual it is. God bless you .. and this being the first review online is super super special to me at a pivotal point in my career in life🤗🤗🤗🤗🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Ananya Panday also shared, “Blown away, Aditya Dhar! Beast, Ranveer Singh!,” whereas Kartik Aaryan reviewed the film as, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge is top-notch. Aditya Dhar has created an unforgettable cinematic experience, and Ranveer Singh delivers a storm. A must watch!” Sharing a picture with Arjun Rampal aka Major Iqbal, Preity G Zinta wrote, “Watched Dhurandhar 2 last night & all I wanna say is “Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to see it again in the Theater with her friends & I feel exactly the same. @adityadharfilms you have turned me into a fan girl & I love it. Thank you 🙏 for this incredibly immersive experience. Your skill, your talent and most of all your heart is in the right place. @ranveersingh You have my heart. What a stunning performance. What range, what depth, what sincerity ❤️I still need to process everything before I can articulate my thoughts. @actormaddy you know how I felt about your flawless performance earlier & to be honest that goes for the entire cast. @therakeshbedi what timing, @duttsanjay what swag, so much sweetness & sincerity @saraarjunn & last but not the least @rampal72 you have hit it out of the park again. A very special mention of @shashwatology for taking this film to another level with the music. @castingchhabra how do u do this every time? If I forgot anyone I’m sorry I’m so excited. Finally I wanna say #JaiHind 🇮🇳to every unknown man & woman out there. Don’t miss this folks !”

Are you planning to watch Dhurandhar 2 in theatres this weekend?