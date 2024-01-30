Triptii Dimri: I got all the recognition and love only from OTT until Animal

Triptii Dimri is currently basking in the success of her 2023 film Animal. But what she doesn’t forget is the medium which helped her reach this stage: OTT. From Laila Majnu, to Bulbull, to Qala, almost her entire body of work got noticed via this. Actor Triptii Dimri

“OTT has made a lot of contribution to my career. I got all recognition and love from OTT platforms only until Animal. So many people watched me there, it has also given opportunities to so many of us,” says the 29-year-old.

She adds, “When I started off as an actor, very few projects would be happening. I would meet people and they would say ‘kaam hi nahi hai yaar’ People would wait for even six months to get acting jobs. Today however there are so many opportunities to do work. Everyone I meet now is doing something or the other on OTT. There’s enough work for actors. Five years back people would be jobless. Today they aren’t, so it’s a good feeling.”

As for her career now, which has taken off in full throttle, she maintains she would want to not stop taking up work apart from films. “I would want to maintain a balance. I only want work which is challenging, I won’t think whether it is going to go on OTT platforms. I just play the character, that’s what my aim is. The OTT audience is completely different, I want to cater to every city,” says Dimri, who will be seen next in a film with actor Vicky Kaushal.