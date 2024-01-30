 Triptii Dimri: I got all the recognition and love only from OTT until Animal - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / Cinema / Triptii Dimri: I got all the recognition and love only from OTT until Animal

Triptii Dimri: I got all the recognition and love only from OTT until Animal

ByRishabh Suri
Jan 30, 2024 01:32 PM IST

Actor Triptii Dimri talks about why she won't stop taking up work on OTT even after Animal.

Triptii Dimri is currently basking in the success of her 2023 film Animal. But what she doesn’t forget is the medium which helped her reach this stage: OTT. From Laila Majnu, to Bulbull, to Qala, almost her entire body of work got noticed via this.

Actor Triptii Dimri
Actor Triptii Dimri

“OTT has made a lot of contribution to my career. I got all recognition and love from OTT platforms only until Animal. So many people watched me there, it has also given opportunities to so many of us,” says the 29-year-old.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

She adds, “When I started off as an actor, very few projects would be happening. I would meet people and they would say ‘kaam hi nahi hai yaar’ People would wait for even six months to get acting jobs. Today however there are so many opportunities to do work. Everyone I meet now is doing something or the other on OTT. There’s enough work for actors. Five years back people would be jobless. Today they aren’t, so it’s a good feeling.”

As for her career now, which has taken off in full throttle, she maintains she would want to not stop taking up work apart from films. “I would want to maintain a balance. I only want work which is challenging, I won’t think whether it is going to go on OTT platforms. I just play the character, that’s what my aim is. The OTT audience is completely different, I want to cater to every city,” says Dimri, who will be seen next in a film with actor Vicky Kaushal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On