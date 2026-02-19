Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: When and where to watch Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s rom com on OTT

In 2019, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan came together for the first time in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Also starring Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, the film gave us a fresh star cast and a hilarious fun ride, along with the perfect dash of romance. Ananya and Kartik’s chemistry was the highlight. So when the two reunited in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri recently, their fans were delighted. Sadly the rom com ended up as a box office bomb, but the story did manage to get some good reviews from fans. Well, two months after its theatrical release, the film has now found its way to the digital platform.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday