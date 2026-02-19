Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: When and where to watch Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s rom com on OTT
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has arrived on the digital platform!
In 2019, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan came together for the first time in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Also starring Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, the film gave us a fresh star cast and a hilarious fun ride, along with the perfect dash of romance. Ananya and Kartik’s chemistry was the highlight. So when the two reunited in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri recently, their fans were delighted. Sadly the rom com ended up as a box office bomb, but the story did manage to get some good reviews from fans. Well, two months after its theatrical release, the film has now found its way to the digital platform.
Helmed by Satyaprem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has released on OTT. Fans can now watch the Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan-starrer on Prime Video. The actors announced the good news with a fun photoshoot, featuring Ananya and Kartik, looking very much in love, and a box of popcorn. In the film, Kartik plays the role of a cynical wedding planner named Rehaan Mehra aka Ray. Ananya, on the other hand, is his Rumi, an aspiring novelist. The two meet on a luxury yacht cruise in Croatia and fall in love.
Well, netizens are quite excited to catch Ananya and Kartik’s fun love story on OTT. Under their post, a happy fan stated, “Let's goooo Rumi and Ray ❤️❤️❤️,” whereas another comment read, “Can't wait to see ❤️❤️❤️.” A social media user gushed, “Letss gooo can't wait to watch it again on prime 🤩✨,” whereas another netizen stated, “Cutest couple for sure 🫠🔥.” Only time will tell if Kartik and Ananya’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri finds redemption on the digital platform. We wish Ray and Rumi all the best!
