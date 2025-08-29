Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
Tusshar Kapoor gorges on gluten-free modaks on the occasion of Ganpati festival 2025

ByRohit Bhatnagar
Updated on: Aug 29, 2025 02:36 pm IST

Tusshar Kapoor continues his 50-year-old legacy of bringing Bappa at his Mumbai home.

It is the 51st Ganpati celebration at the Mumbai house of Kapoors and Tusshar Kapoor is super excited. “It has been over 50 years now that we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home since 1974. It’s an old tradition at home, we don’t even look at this as tradition but as our family ritual now,” he shared.

Tusshar Kapoor welcomes Bappa at his home in Juhu, Mumbai

Talking about the preparation of Ganpati special delicacies, Tusshar told, “We don’t make any special delicacies but we only eat vegetarian throughout these five days such as Puri Bhaji, Raita and also take my protein diet. We order fat-free and gluten-free modaks. We offer them to the guests, who come over for the darshan and take to the houses we go for darshans.”

“I did my Ganesh festival shopping in London when I was shooting there for a film. I feel Bappa gives us the wisdom to shop wisely and not become one shopolic,” he further added.

While celebrations have begun at his house, the visarjan will take place after five days. “There’s visarjan on the fifth day. My son likes to go now for the visarjan along with the idol. I also promote beach cleaning and to avoid POP and worship eco-friendly idols. Mumbai has become much more planned during the visarjans,” he concluded.

