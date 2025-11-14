Twinkle Khanna reveals she and Kajol have an ex-boyfriend in common on Two Much; netizens take a guess

In the last episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle , hosts Twinkle Khanna and Kajol were joined by actors Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal . The four had a fun chat which fans had a great time binge-watching. Like every episode, the Yes or No segment once again went viral on social media. When asked about their opinion on ‘good sex is more important than good conversation’, Vicky’s stance left everyone in splits. This is because Vicky walked to ‘Yes’, and hilariously stated, “Dekho baatein toh hoti rahengi.” Well, Twinkle also made headlines when she made a shocking revelation about her and Kajol’s intertwined past.

One question in the Yes or No segment was: ‘Best friends shouldn’t date each other’s exes’. Twinkle Khanna walked towards ‘Yes’ followed by Kajol. As she did, the actor-turned-author explained, “I know you don't think so but my friends are more important to me than any man. Yaar, woh toh kahin pe bhi mil jaayega.” Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, walked towards ‘No’ and stated, “I feel that if it's still affecting the ex, then it's not really an ex. Like woh thoda grey area hai.” Hearing this, Twinkle put an arm around Kajol and revealed, “I mean, we have an ex in common but we can't say.”

Kajol’s eyes opened wide in shock as she said, “Shut up, I beg you. Shut the f*** up.” This left Twinkle in splits. While they did not reveal the common ex’s name, netizens decided to try and take a guess in the comment section of Two Much posts on Instagram and Reddit. One such netizen guessed, “Abhishek Kapoor Gattu,” whereas another agreed and wrote: “It can be bobby deol or abhishek kapoor.” Another comment read, “Abhishek Kapoor, director,” while a social media user guessed, “Common ex is Abhishek Kapoor, director. Before dating Twinkle, he briefly dated Kajol.” Meanwhile, others guessed that Twinkle and Kajol were talking about their respective husbands, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. One such comment read, “Twinkle & Ajay Kajol was having crush on akshay kumar,” while another said, “Twinkle dated Ajay for a short time.”

Well, these are just shots in the dark. We’ll never really know the truth, until Kajol and Twinkle Khanna decide to spill the beans some day.