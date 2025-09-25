Two Much review: Two Much, just enough… Twinkle Khanna- Kajol Devgan's chat show hits the right notes

Kajol Devgan. Twinkle Khanna. Together. Hosting a chat show. Mix it all up, and you’ve got the promise of conversations that are both fun and intelligent. Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle sounded like a winner the moment the rumours dropped, especially in a landscape where everyone with a mic thinks they’re "reinventing the chat show". Twinkle Khanna, Kajol Devgan

But does it live up to expectations?

The first episode, which dropped on September 24, opened with nothing less than Bollywood royalty: Aamir and Salman Khan.

The show is structured into segments, beginning with a food corner that offers everything from misal pav to Kajol’s infamous “egg juice.” Though honestly, one wonders how much of that spread the famously diet-conscious stars actually dig into.

The real shift comes when the chat begins. It feels less like a staged interview and more like genuine industry friends catching up, wrapped neatly in an hour. The comfort Kajol and Twinkle share, not just with the guests but with each other, keeps the conversation flowing. Twinkle, true to form, doesn’t hold back from aiming her sharpest quips at her own co-host.

What sets the show apart is its refusal to chase trauma for headlines. Instead of milking misery or scandals, the hosts keep the tone thoughtful. There's scope for even healthy conversation about why male stars get away with romancing younger female stars, while the other way round is termed 'bold'.

As industry insiders themselves, Kajol and Twinkle know exactly where to draw the line, and that sensibility is what makes the final product refreshing. That's also got something to do with maybe Salman and Aamir, themselves. Two superstars who have seen it all, and just want to enjoy their lives now. Twinkle and Kajol don't abstain from poking fun at the guests, as it should happen between friends and former co stars.

Overall, in an era when chat shows often mistake provocation for content, Kajol and Twinkle’s effort feels like a return to simple times. The debut proves that sometimes, the best conversations are the ones that don’t try too hard.