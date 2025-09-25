Kajol reveals her nickname for Salman Khan on Two Much; Bhaijaan fondly recalls her father: ‘We were close…’

If there’s one show that has the internet talking right now, apart from The Ba***ds of Bollywood, it’s Two Much, the brand-new talk show hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. The debut episode featured Aamir Khan and Salman Khan on the hot seat as the very first guests. What followed was an evening of laughter and obviously revelations — including the story of how Kajol and Twinkle first met Salman. Salman Khan, Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Aamir Khan

Twinkle was the first to share her story, recalling an incident from her school days when she happened to see Salman with Sangeeta Bijlani. “I clearly remember that I saw him sitting with Sangeeta (Bijlani), and I was on a cycle myself. I kept looking at them while riding the cycle and rode it into a ditch,” she laughed. Twinkle also revealed that her first meeting with Aamir Khan took place in a studio, and she was very excited about it.

Kajol, too, went back in time and admitted that her first memory of Salman came when she was just 12 years old. She cheekily confessed that she had called him “Salman uncle” back then, leaving everyone in splits. Salman responded to this with his own touching memory, revealing his close bond with Kajol’s father, filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. “I was so close to her father, and we had a great relationship. He used to come over to my house at least twice a week. The last time he came over was just two days before he passed away. He came inside, sat down and said, ‘Ek drink bana de (make me a drink.)’ I said, ‘Arey Shomu da nahi (Please don’t). Then he said, ‘Koi baat nahi, ek do din mai jaa raha hoon. Tu ek drink bana de bas. (It doesn’t matter because I am leaving in a few days).’ I made him a drink, and within two days he was gone.”

Salman added that his father, Salim Khan, was also very close to Shomu Mukherjee. “The Mukherjees are one of the best families,” he said warmly.