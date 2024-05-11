UK07 Rider, Anurag Dobhal aka Babu Bhaiya set to level-up his biking game

The UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal aka Babu Bhaiya, the moto-vlogger and social media influencer, says it’s impossible to give back the love he has received in his career spanning over five years. UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal aka Babu Bhaiya

“The love I have earned in this small period of time is unmatched and unprecedented. But, with my vlogs, I try to entertain my followers and keep them happy. In one’s life, it’s your family that stands for you, but I’m among the lucky few who have millions who have supported me and stood by me,” shares the vlogger with over eight million followers on Instagram and 76.7 lakh YouTube subscribers.

Dobhal dedicates his journey to his followers. “A teacher by profession, it was my favourite pastime to watch videos of moto-vloggers from other countries. I knew how many of us are stuck in 9am-5pm jobs with no time for themselves. So, I thought of entertaining them and giving them 20-25 minutes of some travel experience and taking them on an adventure ride in the real sense. I hopped on my 100cc bike in 2019 and started making travel videos. With 500 followers in a month, to one million in the first year, today we are eight million and counting,” shares Dobhal.

The influencer calls the pandemic a contradictory phase for himself. “It was a tough time for many as several people lost their jobs. I, too, lost my teaching job just before I was about to be promoted as a lecturer. So, I was home with umpteen time and the vlogs that I was making only on Sundays started happening throughout the week. The pandemic brought me one-on-one with my calling in life,” he says.

After riding six lakh kilometers, he plans to take his work to the next level. “Now my focus is to tie up with major platforms. This will up my vlog games. As my team and I are floating a production house, you will see me going behind the camera as a director. We can start with an OTT series and I will take a step forward in my career,” he concludes.