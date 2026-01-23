Urvashi Dholakia: I’ve been told I’m overexposed on TV, but I won’t take roles just for money

After being away from the limelight, Urvashi Dholakia is ready to step back into the game with The 50, a reality show she describes as “completely different” from anything she has done before. Speaking about her decision to participate, she explains, “I’ve been laid back for a very long time, and it was time that I challenged myself a little more, once again.” Urvashi Dholakia

She adds, “This show has its own flair, and it’s very unpredictable, especially since it’s the first season. That also makes it exciting for contestants, as no one knows what they’re walking into.” When asked what kept her away from shows and television, Urvashi is quick to respond, “I’ve purposely not been around. I’ve already done what I could possibly do, I’ve set the bar, and now it’s my time to explore. As an actor, I need opportunities to show something different.”

She further elaborates, “There are lots of people who keep telling me that I’m too overexposed on TV, so I really don’t know what to make of it.” The 46-year-old adds, “When makers approach me, they often say it’s a ‘different character,’ but then it turns out to be something negative that I have already done. Tell me what’s different about it, excite me, and then I’ll do it.”

Urvashi notes that while TV has typecast her, she remains open to experimenting, even on newer platforms. “The younger generation has a completely different vision of cinema. They look at you in a fresh way, which makes you want to explore new mediums and roles. It’s important to stay busy and visible, but not at any cost.”