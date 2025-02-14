Valentines Day 2025: Arjun Kanungo knew Carla Dennis was ‘the one’ the moment he met her

Singer Arjun Kanungo (34) fell in love with his wife, South African influencer Carla Dennis (39), the first time they met almost a decade ago. “It was first day, first show, man. I knew she was the one the day I met her. We met before we shot our first music video, and it just went on from there,” recalls Arjun, who spoke to us over the phone from Jaipur, where the couple is spending Valentine’s Day. Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis got married in 2022.

“It’s a small, quick vacation, just for the two of us. Carla and I are looking forward to it,” he says.

Arjun is still in awe of how considerate Carla is, although he admits it gets “annoying” at times. “She is the most caring person I have ever come across. She will always make sure you are happy and feeling alright. It is one of the sweetest things about her,” he shares.

The two got married in 2022. Thinking back to the proposal, the singer tells us he knew he had to make it stand out and didn’t want to pop the question in Mumbai, where they live. He recalls, “I was waiting anxiously for Covid restrictions to be lifted. The moment they were, we flew to Dubai. I made a ring out of my grandmother’s earring. So it was really special,” he says.

Reflecting on their relationship, Arjun acknowledges that the two of them have grown “a lot” as a couple and as individuals. “I’m still crazy about her,” he ends.