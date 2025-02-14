Spending Valentine's Day 2025 alone? This movie is ALL you will need to get you through — take notes!

Ginnifer Goodwin in a still from He's Just Not That Into You (2009)

The days of landlines are truly almost out the door, but how many times have you sat on your bed trying to mindlessly distract yourself as you keep waiting for that one name to pop on your screen with a notification — ANY notification. Yeah, we know we've got you there.

It doesn't matter if you're happily taken, woefully entangled, wistfully lusting, or painfully coasting through no-contact — and the heavens know the state of relationships has a myriad more absurd combinations to add to the list — 2009 rom com He's Just Not That Into You, is the truth bomb you need to be bombarded with every once in a while. If you're in a bad mood today, don't worry, this won't catalyse it. It's appropriately pookified with ample eye candies and strong lines which will have you hit pause and pull a hard reflect for a bit before you resume watching it.

But between Ginnifer Goodwin's Gigi starting the film with "We are all programmed to believe that if a guy acts like a total jerk that means he likes you" and Justin Long's Alex asserting, "So trust me when I say if a guy is treating you like he doesn't give a shit, he genuinely doesn't give a shit. No exceptions", your brain WILL get the point even if your heart refuses to believe it.

And what's the million dollar line (and title)? He's Just Not That Into You!

For the taken

Being on the same page is so, so incredibly important. And this can look like a lot of things. Jennifer Aniston's Beth and Ben Affleck's Neil are as happy as they can be except for the fact that she wants to finally get married after almost a decade together but Ben just...doesn't. Not because he doesn't love her, but just because he doesn't see the point of it. There's a heartening compromise that does take place though and it's the kind of understanding you WISH with all your heart you had with someone.

On the other hand, we have married college sweethearts in Bradley Cooper's Ben and Jennifer Connelley's Janine, who for all practical purposes are entirely shut off to each other emotionally. Scarlett Johansson's Anna enters the picture with her oozing sex appeal and genuine adoration for Ben, a hill he definitely slips on. But who do you think gets to keep the guy at the end? There's a lesson to learn here.

For those in-between

Patience is a virtue. SO WAIT. If you've even slightly allowed yourself to go through the trials and tribulations of dating in the modern world, you know that more often than not, the one you're pining over? Yeah that's a bullet you dodged. Anna may have been a thorough red flag for Kevin Connolly's Connor, who in turn made for yet another random date Gigi went on, in her quest to find love. But Connor eventually found Drew Barrymore's Mary, who's well-meaning heart had too had gone through her own damning list of frogs before she found her prince. Moral of the story: It's all going to work out, and with the right one!

For the singles

Just watch the film. Down to the last second. Be it running after a stamp of acknowledgement from someone who doesn't see your worth right away or even daydreaming of finally settling down with someone long-term, this film takes a bird's eye view of an alarmingly high number of possible situations, complete with varied perspectives. This is going to be time well spent and you will probably sleep well tonight.

Happy V Day! Stay safe out there.