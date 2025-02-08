Valentine's special| Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's blockbuster love story: It's great, being married to your best friend
After dating, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal now enjoy being married, sharing travels, memories. This reflects in their special shoot with HT City Showstoppers
Life- after a whirlwind romance of seven years and nine months of being married- has turned out lovely for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.
He's cheeky, handsome and doesn't miss a chance to hold his wife close as they shoot for HT City Showstoppers' Valentines cover. She, being the beautiful diva she is, is equally into him. "It's been great," quips Sonakshi, “It was something we have really been waiting for. I have been posting backlog of the pictures of the last seven years we went on trips together. We couldn't post before, but I am now, of all the fun times. It is amazing to not be hiding anymore.”
They have been travelling not just since the wedding on June 23, 2024, but much before that. Their first international trip together was to Sri Lanka in 2018! Paris, Prague and more followed. Zaheer adds, “It is way more fun, being married, than you all see. The moments that you don't have time to record- those are better than the ones you post.”
The duo had met at a film screening in 2017, and ended up talking to each other as time flew that evening. "I know the place, the spot. If you take me there, I can show you the tile too. We chose June 23 because that's the date we met," says Zaheer, as Sona breaks into a laugh. "When I first met him, I thought he was very cheeky, confident- that's what I really loved about him. I was like 'who is this guy, meeting me for the first time and challenging me?!' Today, I can say being married to your best friend is the best thing ever. In our heads, we have been married since the last five years," she quips.
Do they remember the first Valentine's Day they celebrated as a couple? Sonakshi goes first, "He was the first one to wish me that, and I thought it was super cheesy. Who celebrates that? That's where I got into celebrating it ever since. We do our regular date nights, sometimes dinner, some movie, or chill. He plans something out of the box on this day. We celebrate it because Zaheer loves to," To this, Zaheer replies, "She had initially said 'I don't celebrate the day' I said I am going to go on a date with or without you! I maaro my cheesy dialogues on her every day, and get slapped too!"