HT City Showstoppers| Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Style is innate, copying is not for me

In an exclusive HT City Showstoppers Shoot, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows us how to get festive wear right.
While terms like 'effortless style' and 'diva' are used to describe her, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra doesn't relate with them. "I don't think I deserve to be called such things. I take being looked at as someone who values her health, very seriously.
When people say 'you are so well maintained', it is about fitness and health for me more than how I look. So, I take that as a compliment," the 49-year-old says.
But for someone who has stayed on top of the fashion game through her 30-year long career, there might be an unsaid pressure to maintain the same. Yet, Shilpa admits this "isn't the case" for her.
"I like to dress up and enjoy the process. I believe style is something that has to be your own, it's innate. If you are copying someone and following a trend, then that's not style for me. It has to resonate with your sensibilities and emotions. At the same time, there are days when I want to wear bright hues, or just white," she shares.
But one thing that's sacrosanct to her is not repeating something that is already worn before. "I don't like my sarees to be repetitive. If I've worn those or seen someone wearing a similar silhouette or design, I avoid that route," she says.
As fans look up to her for fashion inspo, who did Shilpa look up to? She reveals, "Definitely, [actor] Rekha maa, when it comes to her taste in sarees and the way she'd style herself in movies. I still remember her on-screen clothes. I also believe when you wear anything with a smile, it looks good. I take that from her. Once, she had gifted me this beautiful Kanjeevaram saree, and I preserved it with a lot of care and camphor balls."
