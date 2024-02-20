 Shilpa Shetty Kundra: I want my kids to be able to watch my content - Hindustan Times
Shilpa Shetty Kundra: I want my kids to be able to watch my content

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: I want my kids to be able to watch my content

ByNavya Kharbanda
Feb 20, 2024 05:41 PM IST

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra talks about OTT as a medium and how she picks scripts.

After making her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force recently, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is quite positive about the medium. “I think OTT allows you an opportunity to kind of work in a way under less pressure as an artist. When you are going theatrical, there’s a lot of pressure on whether a role or that kind of content will be accepted or not. OTT allows artists and filmmakers to work in a way that they can take those risks,” she says. “It’s been quite a revelation as a platform to see actors that have been around but have got their share of fame from OTT. So, I think it’s a great platform and there’s some great content that people can now watch at their time. So as an artist, I feel like I can throw caution to the wind and do interesting, innovative stuff without being judged by my box office success,” the actor further adds.

But, Shetty also has reservations about drawing a line besides the liberty in digital projects. She shares, “OTT also allows a lot to just go by because it is a platform that is very lenient. However, my preference in my professional career is that I still want my kids to be able to watch the content that I am making. I always do stuff that is family-oriented,” and continues, “I am one of those few artists who is very particular even about kissing on screen, and I have never done that. I am a little clear about what I can do, what I can’t do and what I am comfortable with.”

Even if the film didn’t do well at the box office, it found its audience on OTT and the actor feels that Sukhee has been a huge compliment for a ‘New Shilpa’. “I think there have been different phases in my life and I also wasn’t clear about what i wanted to do in my life. I did glamorous films and there was serious cinema with Dus, Life In A Metro and Dhadkan. When I was kind of understanding the whole art and the craft, I decided to get married and go on a sabbatical, even before I could explore my inner talent to the fullest,” the 48-year-old expresses.

“Now, I feel like I am rediscovering myself and I am a changed person for the better. I feel when you change as a person, you also change as an actor, so that’s why the whole revelation and introduction to a new Shilpa in Sukhee. People were like, ‘wow she can do stuff like this,’ so that is a huge compliment that even after 30 years, I am able to surprise people,” says Shetty, further concluding, “The award for me is when people say that it was a good film. For me, to not be nominated in an award function or not have box office success doesn’t matter. Success is not equivalent to satisfaction.”

