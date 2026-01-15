Veer Pahariya drops cryptic post amid Tara Sutaria breakup rumours, fans say: ‘Please get back together…’
After weeks of speculation around his relationship, Veer Pahariya's latest social media post note has fans convinced he’s in heartbreak mode
Is it officially over for Bollywood’s most talked-about couple? Veer Pahariya has sent the internet into a tizzy with a cryptic social media update that many believe confirms his split from actress Tara Sutaria. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share glimpses of a new photoshoot, but it was his sombre caption that stole the spotlight. He captioned the post, “Waqt bura ho ya achcha, ek na ek din badalta zaroor hai…”
Post leaves netizens heartbroken
The post immediately sparked a wave of emotional reactions from fans who have been tracking the couple's relationship. Many users expressed their heartbreak in the comments while others supported this new phase of his life. “Veer ap bhot handsome h koi bhe payri ladki mil jayegi no tension tara sutara toh kuch nahi hai apk age🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️,” said one. One more commented, “We want to see u with Tara 😢plz pachap karlo yaar❤️.” Another commented, “Tara and Veer are best soul mate couple, we would like to see you together . Don’t get into negativity and jealousy of other as u guys are best pure soulmate.” Another claimed, “Tara k sath achay lgtay thay bro patch up kr lo ...”
Veer arrived solo at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's reception
The breakup rumours gained significant momentum earlier this week when Veer arrived solo at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai. Despite the presence of big names like Salman Khan and Kriti Sanon, all eyes were on Veer as he navigated the event without Tara by his side.
When did the rumours begin
Trouble for the duo seemingly began earlier this month following a controversial viral clip from a concert. While Tara slammed the footage as fabricated “paid PR”, and Veer initially supported her by sharing the raw video, the public scrutiny appears to have taken a toll. The red flags became impossible to ignore when Veer was recently spotted heading on a vacation with his brother Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor, noticeably without Tara.
With this latest cryptic note about changing times, it seems the actor is finally ready to signal a new chapter.