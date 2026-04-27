Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor dies at 80 due to cardiac arrest

Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor passed away on April 27, in Mumbai at the age of 80. According to multiple reports, he died at around 3:30pm at Sion Hospital after suffering from multiple organ failure. He had been ill for some time. Bharat Kapoor

The news of his death was confirmed by actor Avtar Gill, who attended his last rites as well. His funeral was held on Monday.

Born on October 15, 1945, Bharat had a career spanning several decades across Hindi films and television. He began acting in 1972 and went on to become a dependable character actor.

He was known for playing supporting and often negative roles in a range of Hindi films such as Noorie (1979), Bazaar (1982), Ghulami (1985), Satyamev Jayate (1987) and Khuda Gawah (1992).

Reportedly his health had deteriorated in the days leading up to his death, with complications and organ failure.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and other members of the film fraternity paid tribute to him on social media.