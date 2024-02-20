Vibe of 25: HT City turns 25 with Hum Saath Saath Hain: How is the film still relevant? Actors share

As the timeless classic Hum Saath Saath Hain celebrates its silver jubilee, actors reflect on the enduring relevance of this cinematic masterpiece. A quarter-century since its release, the film continues to captivate audiences with its themes of family bonds, love, and traditions. Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of HT City, the star cast delve into the significance of this milestone, highlighting the enduring impact of the film. Hum Saath Saath Hain

1. Satish Shah

satish shah hum saath saath hain

Whenever a film completes a 25 year old milestone, it makes me aware of how old I have got. Rajshri production films in those times were always like a family get together. There was always a keen effort to listen to Sooraj Barjatya and be disciplined. When I heard the script, I had a feeling that this film is going to be another Mother India. The main ingredient in Hum Saath Saath Hain was that we could sit with the family and watch it. And even for today’s generation, this stays the same and people hope that it will inculcate some culture in the youngsters, which they feel is lacking now. Congratulations to HT City for completing 25 years and many many more anniversaries to come.

2. Mahesh Thakur

mahesh thakur hum saath saath hain

The ring scene when we put on each other’s palm wasn’t there in the script earlier. It was added while shooting and it was a good moment as all of us really got together to make the scene the best we could. I think it’s still relevant because it’s about the unity of a family and how family comes first. Our culture is based on family and this movie signifies the same, that’s what people like to see. I feel wonderful that it has been 25 years, feels like yesterday. 25 years is a huge milestone. I would love HT City to grow in character and the way they do things. I’ve been reading it since the time it started and you make reading pleasurable. Congratulations!

3. Mohnish Bahl

mohnish bahl hum saath saath hain

Coming back together as a family after two successful films - Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun was emotional. If you look at the subject and the story, it is all about human emotions. How you live in a joint family when there are misunderstandings, nothing is perfect. Even today, every family functions like that so it is very identifiable, which makes it relevant even 25 years later. Everybody knows somebody in the family is one of the characters that you saw on screen. 25 years is making me feel old! It’s an acknowledgement of the effort put in by a group of people and feels wonderful to be appreciated for it. HT City turning 25 along with Hum Saath Saath Hain is like a wonderful double celebration, congratulations to you too!

4. Himani Shivpuri

Himani Shivpuri in Hum Saath Saath Hain

The film is very relevant and talked about even after 25 years. You watch them so many times and each time it is so fresh. Each scene is so nuanced and you can relate to it because it has Indian values. It propagates the aim of families coming together. Family is very important to us and it holds so much importance. It was wonderful working in that film. I would like to congratulate HT City and wish them all the best. They are a young 25. I have had very beautiful memories of HT City, used to wake up and read the paper while sipping tea, like a morning ritual. I am so happy that HT City has turned 25, I wish them best of luck!

5. Neelam Kothari

Neelam Kothari hum saath saath hain

Our parents have had the this mindset of a perfect joint family scenario where everyone is mostly happy, with some people who try to spoil it, so Hum Saath Saath Hain was very relatable. Touching upon our Indian sentiment and culture made it so relevant for everyone, even after 25 years it is remembered so much. It has got everything - family values, tradition, and also romance. Its amazing that it has been 25 years, tells you how time flies. I feel like we shot for it couple of years back, it is a big milestone! Even youngsters recognise me because of this film. Congratulations to HT City, 25 years is a very long time even though time flies. You are one of the leading publications and you guys have done a splendid job. Big congratulations!