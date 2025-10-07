Sunny Kaushal opens up about becoming an uncle to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's baby: ‘The kind of chachu I want to be..’

Last month, Katrina and Vicky made their big announcement with a black-and-white polaroid of the two beaming, Katrina gently cradling her baby bump as Vicky held her close. The post was captioned, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

In a recent chat with Times of India, Sunny shared his joy about becoming an uncle for the first time. “This is the first time we’re all experiencing this kind of joy. Right now, we’re just waiting for the day when the baby arrives and we can welcome the child to the family. We’re waiting with bated breath for the new arrival,” he said. When asked what kind of chachu he plans to be, Sunny didn’t hesitate to respond. “I’ll make sure I’m a fun uncle. I want to spoil the child... that’s the kind of chachu I want to be,” he added with a smile.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been the talk of the town ever since they announced that they’re expecting their first child together. While the couple continues to keep things low-key, excitement in the Kaushal household is at an all-time high — especially for Vicky’s brother, Sunny Kaushal.

Reports suggest that Katrina is now in her third trimester, with the baby expected sometime between October 15 and October 30. The couple, known for keeping their personal life private, is reportedly spending more time with family as they prepare for this new chapter.

Meanwhile, word has it that an intimate baby shower is in the works with celebrity chef Shilarna Vaze curating the special menu for the event.