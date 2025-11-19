Vicky Kaushal’s Uri co-star Riva Arora reveals his reaction to the war cry scene on set: ‘Vicky Mamu was…’

Vicky Kaushal is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated, adored and sought-after actors of the country today. Every performance leaves the audiences with even higher expectations from the next. But one film which will continue to serve as one of the biggest milestones of his acting career is Uri: The Surgical Strike . Vicky delivered an unforgettable, impactful and versatile performance in the Aditya Dhar film, which won 4 National Awards, including Best Actor and Best Director awards. Well, his young co-star Riva Arora has now revealed Vicky’s reaction on set to the iconic war cry scene in the film.

Riva Arora played the role of Vicky Kaushal’s onscreen niece in Uri: The Surgical Strike . In a chat with Filmygyan, talking about her co-star, Riva shared, “In Uri, the team, everybody, Vicky Mamu... main toh unhe abhi tak Mamu hi bulati hun. But I'll call him VK now. He's even more... like how onscreen he was playing a soldier, ek dum aisa strict role tha. Offscreen he was the sweetest person, the most amazing person. Matlab hum log offscreen literally videos bana rahe the and Aditya Dhar sir humein kehte the ‘Arre yaar scene pe focus karo, abhi emotional scene hai, tum log yahan pe Musically bana rahe ho’.”

In one of the most impactful and emotional scenes from the film, Riva recited the war cry. Remembering Vicky’s reaction to the same, Riva revealed, “I think the most special moment was jab mera woh jo main scene tha naa, jab mera one take woh hua scene, he was the one who was clapping the hardest. After the scene ended, he started cheering for me and he just came and he hugged me and I think I'll always remember that moment. Because unhone bhi interview diya tha ki it was not his shot and he started crying. And when he told me that, mujhe aisa laga ki yes, jaisa mein chah rahi thi, matlab I have proved myself in this. I was on the seventh heaven.”

Up next, Vicky will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.