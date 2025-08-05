Vidya Balan reveals she was asked to look younger than Shahid Kapoor in Kismat Konnection: ‘You have to shed weight’

Fresh onscreen pairs are always welcomed with open arms in Bollywood. Back in 2008, we were introduced to one such unexpected jodi when the film Kismat Konnection released, starring talented actors Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan in the lead. The Aziz Mirza directorial followed the story of Raj Malhotra aka Shahid, an out-of-luck architect, and his lucky charm Priya, played by Vidya, who was an out-of-love social activist. Sadly the film flopped at the box office, but the music emerged as a big hit amongst fans. But did you know Vidya was asked to shed weight before shooting? Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan in Kismat Konnection

In a recent chat with Filmfare, Vidya Balan got candid about the same and shared, “There was this chatter that you have to look young if you want to work with some of the actors. I remember before I did Kismat Konnection, someone called me and said Shahid is two years younger than you. And you are being cast opposite him. Therefore you have to shed weight and make sure you look even younger than him. And of course the world has changed now.” For the uninitiated, Shahid Kapoor (44) and Vidya Balan (46) have a two year age gap.

Currently, Shahid is busy gearing up for his next titled Arjun Ustara. Also starring Triptii Dimri in the lead, the action thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj is rumoured to be based on the life of Hussain Ustara, a gangster known for his rivalry with Dawood Ibrahim. Vidya, on the other hand, was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit as Manjulika. Around the release of her horror comedy, Vidya was in the news due to her significant weight loss all thanks to an anti-inflammatory diet which the actor followed. She is yet to announce her next project.