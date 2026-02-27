Vijay Deverakonda’s brother welcomes Rashmika Mandanna to the fam, bride’s BFF shares wedding deets; stars shower love

On February 26, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in Udaipur, in the attendance of their families and loved ones. In the morning, they got married by Telugu Hindu rituals, paying tribute to the groom’s heritage. Later in the evening, they honoured the bride’s roots and got married in a traditional Kodava wedding ceremony. For the second ceremony, Rashmika reportedly donned a saree gifted to her by Vijay’s mother, her mother-in-law, Madhavi Deverakonda. Well, soon after the bride and groom shared wholesome wedding pictures, the Indian film industry showered the newlyweds with love. Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda welcomed ‘Vadina’ Rashmika to the family, whereas the bride’s close friend Kalyani Priyadarshan shared sweet deets from the wedding. Stars congratulate newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna’s close friend Kalyani Priyadarshan shared, “Today I watched the kindest girl marry her best friend, in the most breathtaking setting. As she walked toward him – and he sat there, waiting with his back turned, you could feel the weight of every step she took. Those slow, steady breaths and welled up eyes said everything. What a privilege to witness a love built with effort, respect and deep friendship at its core. Congratulations to my dearest Rashmika and Vijay. May this be the most beautiful beginning.” Wishing the newlyweds, superstar Nani wrote, “Loads of love and congratulations to this beautiful couple. Wishing you an even more beautiful and blissful life together dear Vijay and Rashmika. ￼♥️ God bless.”

Samantha, Vicky Kaushal and Kalyani Priyadarshan congratulate Rashmika and Vijay

Welcoming Rashmika to the family, Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda shared, “There were so many times when fans would shout, ‘Vadina, ela unaru?’ and I never quite knew how to react. 😅 Today, my brother is married ♥️, and I’ve gained the most positive and compassionate person as my Vadina. I pray that for the rest of their lives, they continue to smile just like this. To a lifetime together! ♥️🧿 @thedeverakonda @rashmika_mandanna.” Rashmika’s Chhaava co-star Vicky Kaushal shared, “Congratulations Rashmika and Vijay! God bless you both with a life full of love, happiness & joy!!,” whereas her Cocktail 2 co-actor Kriti Sanon wrote, “Uffffff… so much love and happiness in this frame. Congratulations, you two!! Wishing you guys a lifetime of beautiful memories and love that makes you feel alive and peaceful at the same time!! Rashuuuu!! I’m so, so happy for you, my love… that smile with teary eyes made me emotional! You’re one of the most pure-hearted people I’ve ever met, and you deserve all the happiness and more, my friend! Sending you both a big hug.”

Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon wish Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Keerthy Suresh wish Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda