Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share wedding pics: ‘I made my best friend… my wife’

This morning, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married. It was a day full of joy, not just for the happy couple but also their fans, who had been rooting for Viju and Rushi for the last 8 years. Well, after what seems like an excruciatingly long wait, the newlyweds have finally dropped their beautiful wedding pictures online. Vijay shared, “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 😀❤️26.02.2026.”

Rashmika, on the other hand, shared, “Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! 💘 Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! ❤️ The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! 🤍 The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could! 🤍 The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching.. the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! 🤍 I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I’ve truly been blessed! 🤍 Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all! ❤️ I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! 💃🏻💃🏻❤️ it’s full party time now!!💃🏻❤️ Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you! ❤️.”

At 11:30 this morning, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot by traditional Telugu Hindu rituals, paying tribute to the groom’s heritage. According to sources, the bride made a stunning entry by walking down a mountain, and later during the varmala exchange, Vijay and Rashmika got teary-eyed as they turned a new chapter in their fairytale love story. Later in the evening, honouring the bride’s roots, the couple got married in a traditional Kodava wedding ceremony. Rashmika reportedly wore a beautiful saree gifted to her by Vijay’s mother Madhavi Deverakonda. Sources revealed that guests were served buttermilk during the ceremonies, followed by filter coffee after the wedding adding an authentic and comforting local touch to the celebrations.

While Vijay and Rashmika kept their wedding intimate, they acknowledged the paparazzi stationed outside the wedding venue and reportedly provided them with meals. Post the first wedding ceremony, the bride and groom’s teams also distributed sweets to the shutterbugs and locals — boxes of kaju katli with Rashmika’s photograph on it. Post the wedding, Rashmika and Vijay are set to return to Hyderabad, where they will host a grand wedding reception.

We wish the happy couple all the love and joy in the world!