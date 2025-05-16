Vikrant Massey roped in to lead Karan Johar's Dostana 2 with Lakshya, eyeing a 2026 release

For the longest time, Dostana 2 was a star-project in the making, with Kartik Aaryan and his then-newly minted stardom, leading the pack in tow with newcomer Lakshya and the slightly more seasoned Janhvi Kapoor. Multiple announcements, photoshoots and set leaks later, the film for all practical purposes, was canned and the real reason behind it, was never really disclosed. Vikrant Massey roped in to lead Karan Johar's Dostana 2 with Lakshya

Well, literal years later, the film appears to have been gifted a fresh lease of life by producer Karan Johar. While Lakshya stays intact in the star cast, Kartik's role has reportedly now gone to Vikrant Massey who will be leading the pack instead. Janhvi is no longer a part of project — her role will instead go to a fresh face, yet to be locked.

A source-based report from Pinkvilla elaborated: "Dostana 2 has been in development at Dharma for a while, and the makers have cracked a perfect script that can carry the franchise forward in a progressive manner. Dostana 2 will feature Vikrant Massey with Lakshya, and will mark the launch pad of a debutant as the female lead. The makers are aiming to take the film on floors in January 2026, and release in the end of next year". The report further added, "Dostana 2 is being conceptualized as a theatrical film, with music, comedy, romance, and drama. Talks are on with filmmakers, and a director will be locked in a fortnight".

It is important to note that this news comes a few months following Vikrant's sudden hiatus announcement. Back in December 2024, the actor via his socials, had intimated the world of now wanting to give time to what was truly important — his family. Either which way, the 12th Fail actor is currently wrapping up work on the Sri Sri Ravishankar biopic, following which, he reportedly has Don 3 on the cards.

Coming back to the film of the hour, are you looking forward to the revamped Dostana 2?