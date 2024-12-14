Viraj Ghelani married to ‘love of my life’ Palak: “She is the most incredible person I know; best thing to happen to me”

Influencer and stand-up comedian Viraj Ghelani tied the knot with his long-term partner Palak Khimavat on December 12 in an intimate ceremony. The couple, who got engaged last year on December 14, 2023, opted for a simple court marriage and later an intimate celebration with close family and friends. Speaking to us exclusively after his marriage to the “love of my life”, Ghelani tells us, “Palak is the most incredible person I know. I saw her for the first time at a garba event, and for a moment, it felt like the world just paused — so, of course, I had to send her a friend request! She is the best thing to ever happen to me and to share it with our closest family and friends is why we decided to opt for an intimate wedding. The day was filled with love and blessings from people who have supported us and without whom we wouldn’t have made it this far.” Viraj Ghelani and Palak Khimavat are married (instagram)

Viraj Ghelani and Palak Khimavat met for the first time while playing garba(instagram)

Their meet-cute was something straight out of a romance film and he tells us, “For years, we used to only meet during Navratri. But those moments were something I looked forward to every year. When Palak and I finally started talking, it happened thanks to a funny incident that still cracks us up.”

The social media influencer goes on to elaborate: “A friend called me at 1:30 am sounding upset and told me he was having issues with a car owner, who was throwing tissue paper out of their widow. Concerned, I quickly went to meet him and confront the car owner causing trouble. Imagine my surprise and shock when Palak stepped out. Not knowing how to react and trying to keep my composure, I decided to scold my friend and made it seem like he was at fault.”

Viraj Ghelani and Palak Khimavat tied the knot in an intimate function with family and friends (instagram)

Seen in films like Jawan (2023), Govinda Mera Naam (2022) and recently in a Gujarati film called Jhamkudi, ask the 34-year-old what made him fall in love with his wife and he says, “She is very comfortable in her own skin—it’s inspiring and helps me feel more at ease with myself too. My friends even call me Pookie when they see me with her, and honestly, I take it as a compliment!”

But that’s not all as the actor goes on to list more of her qualities: “Palak’s spontaneity and humour make my life exciting, and I wouldn’t even be surprised if she had showed up to our wedding riding a horse instead of a car just for fun. Life with her is an adventure, and I couldn’t be happier to spend forever by her side.”