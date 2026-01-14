Viral Pune boy Mihir Gahukar on calling delivery person for rescue from balcony: We thought who could be the fastest

Mihir shares that the incident took place a few days before New Year when he and his friend were out for dinner, and had just come to the latter’s house to pick something up before heading back out again. “Since it was his new house, he offered to show me the balcony as I hadn’t been there. It had a sliding door and accidentally we locked ourselves out at around 3am,” he shares.

Recently, a video of a Pune-based boy went viral on Instagram where he and his friend got locked on the balcony of their house and called a Blinkit delivery person to come and unlock the door. The boy, named Mihir Gahukar tells us that it was all just a funny turn of events that lead to it.

The 19-year-old adds that his friends’ parents were sleeping in their bedroom but they didn’t call them as they were afraid of being scolded for being out late at night. “We thought in our own mind, who could be the fastest person who can come get us. We considered our friends, but they lived quite far away and they also might have been sleeping. My friend’s mum and dad were sleeping in their room. And if they would have woken up, they would have scolded us,” Mihir shares, adding that it led them to think about calling the Blinkit delivery person.

“We had to try something creative and fortunately the front door was open as we had to head back out. The delivery guy reached us in about seven minutes, and it’s such a conflicting thing that delivery in our country reaches faster than emergency services. It’s a problem actually,” he says, adding that he and his friend gave the delivery person a tip and also the food items they had ordered as a gesture in return.