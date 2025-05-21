Virat Kohli teams up with Anushka Sharma for pickleball with RCB players; Netizens say ‘king and queen in the same team’

A spontaneous game of pickleball featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has gone viral, giving fans a heartwarming glimpse of the couple enjoying some light moments ahead of the crucial IPL playoffs. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) shared several photos from the fun-filled session, which was organized after a scheduled practice was called off due to rain in Bengaluru. Photos of Virat Kohli playing alongside Anushka Sharma have gone viral

In the photos, Virat and Anushka are seen laughing, playing, and exchanging a victorious high-five—suggesting they either won a point or the match. Other RCB stars joined the couple on the court, including Dinesh Karthik, who paired up with his wife, squash champion Dipika Pallikal. Players like Phil Salt, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Prabhudessai, and others also took part in the friendly match, which quickly became a hit on social media.

Fans were charmed by the couple’s camaraderie and energy, especially at a time when emotions are running high following Virat’s recent announcement that he is retiring from Test cricket. “Bro already started playing a new sport… Olympics medal coming soon!” one Instagram user joked, while another wrote, “King & Queen in the same team.” One more fan simply summed it up as, “CoupleGoals with a hint of #RCBStyle.”

The timing of the pickleball moment struck a chord with many, especially in light of Virat’s decision to step away from the longest format of the game. Known for his passion, grit, and consistency, Virat’s retirement from Test cricket marks the end of an era. His contribution to the Indian team, both as a batsman and as a leader, has been monumental, and the announcement has left fans across the country stunned and sentimental.

RCB, having secured a spot in the playoffs, will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru on Friday, followed by their final league match against Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants.