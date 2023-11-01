News / Htcity / Cinema / Vishal Mishra on shouldering a project alone: I feel more responsible to give my best when the ownership is on me

Vishal Mishra on shouldering a project alone: I feel more responsible to give my best when the ownership is on me

BySyeda Eba Fatima
Nov 01, 2023 07:21 PM IST

Vishal Mishra also talks about how art has a language and “when there are too many people doing music for a film, the language keeps changing”

Vishal Mishra is an earlier interview mentioned his interest in shouldering the entire project, instead of doing a few songs. While one may take it the negative way, Mishra shares with us that it’s not a rule that he has set, but “a wish that he tries to convey to the makers” when coming on board for the project. And there is a reason behind.

Vishal Mishra has given hits like Chal Tere Ishq Mein and Pehla Pyaar
Vishal Mishra has given hits like Chal Tere Ishq Mein and Pehla Pyaar

“I come from a place where ownership is very important,” he laughs but quickly goes to to explain the reason with all seriousness. “Art has a language and when there are too many people doing music for a film, the language keeps changing. However, when one maintains that language throughout the film, it has its own charm. There is sync and uniformity in it. That’s why RD Burman had his own language...AR Rahman has his own. That soul that the artiste has tried to put in the film through his music goes missing when another one joins in.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

But Mishra clarifies that he does not mind that either. In fact, he is doing multi-composer films simultaneously. “However, I feel more secure and responsible to give my best when the ownership is on me. When you have more responsibility, it helps you take charge of it in a better and more mature way,” adds the composer-singer, whose last releases include Diniya Farzi from Thank You For Coming and Keemti from Mission Raniganj.

Is the idea also to be the face of an album? Mishra denies it. “Never. That’s a materialistic way of seeing things. There is a whole chain of people when it comes to completing a task. Sometimes you might do the work but the credit will go to someone else sitting at a higher position from you. Arijit Singh never comes out in public but people love him. I have not given an interview in past three years, But I am loved. So, if you are honest to your work, people will keep loving you. My reason to do so is because I want to maintain the language of the film,” he wraps up.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Syeda Eba Fatima

    Delhi-based Syeda Eba Fatima writes on Bollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out