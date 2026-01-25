Vivaan Shah on Ikkis prep: First call was to my uncle, who fought in 1971 war

As the country gears up to celebrate Republic Day on January 26, actor Vivaan Shah is reflecting on what he calls the most defining role of his career: playing an Army officer in the recent release Ikkis. The actor, who plays Captain Vijendra Malhotra, shares that the first person he called to prep for his role was his uncle, retired Colonel Zameeruddin Shah. Vivaan Shah

“I always wanted to play someone from the forces. It was in my subconscious for a long time. What I didn’t know is how it’s going to impact me forever,” the 36-year-old tells us.

Now that the film is in the public domain, he says the character no longer belongs to him: “I play a diligent, smart, honest Army man, and when people say I pulled it off convincingly, it fills me with pride. Such roles are difficult because you have to authentically convey what an officer looks and feels like. You only win when people remember the role, not the actor.”

Portraying a real-life hero came with the weight of responsibility. “The most moving moments came from his family. I became friends with both his daughters, and they gave me so much warmth. At a screening, one of them tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘You are playing my father.’ It was surreal,” he says, adding that the validation extended beyond the family.

He further recalls meeting war veterans who had served under Captain Malhotra: “They came up and said they really appreciated my performance. Isse badi baat kya ho sakti hai?”

That sense of authenticity came from preparation that began at home. “The first person I called was my uncle, retired Colonel Zameeruddin Shah (brother of Vivaan’s father, actor Naseeruddin Shah), who fought in the 1971 war at Longewala. He laid the foundation of my research,” Vivaan shares, adding, “Wearing an Army uniform is a turning point for any actor; it leaves you overwhelmed and emotional.”



