Vodka Dairies director Kushal Srivastava wants tell story of IAF officers who gave their all during Kargil War

ByS Farah Rizvi
Oct 08, 2023 03:21 PM IST

Srivastava is set to bring out the “unknown side of the IAF” through his upcoming project that traces the story of former officers during Kargil War

Once an officer, always an officer — Kushal Srivastava stands by this. In 2006, Srivastava, who was serving in the Indian Air Force (IAF) then, decided to pursue a career in filmmaking. “You can get out of IAF, but IAF will never get out of you!” he says, on the occasion of Air Force Day today. “I was part of the Air Force Day parade for four years (2001-04). We’d practice for two-three months, first in Bengaluru and then, Delhi... I miss those days,” he recalls.

Director Kushal Srivastava
Director Kushal Srivastava

Srivastava assisted filmmaker JP Dutta on an untitled war film that got shelved. He went on to direct Vodka Diaries (2018) and Speed Dial (2021), among other projects. Now, he’s set to bring out the “unknown side of the IAF” through his upcoming project that traces the story of former Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (Retd) and Kargil War hero, late Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja.

His project was envisioned as a film. But now, it’s being developed as a web series. “The story deserves to be told at length. The medium (web) gives umpteen time to portray each and every character in depth. I have the rights in place. In January next year, the shoot will begin,” shares the recipient of Uttar Pradesh Ratan Samman.

Story Saved
