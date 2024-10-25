War 2: Jr NTR spotted in Mumbai filming for Hrithik Roshan-starrer, fans launch countdown to film's 2025 release

The mammoth success of spy-thriller War (2019) spelled out the commencement of what is growing to become the much-awaited spy universe. A sequel of the film, set to add momentum to the same, is currently being mounted. The cross-references for the spy universe have already begun, what with War-franchise lead Hrithik Roshan having a very hyped, and raucously well-received post-credits cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which released last year. Adding more weight to the universe now, in Jr NTR, who will be making his Bollywood debut with War 2. Jr NTR spotted in Mumbai, filiming for War 2(Photos: X)

The actor began filming for the same earlier this year and has been frequenting Mumbai to fulfill his shoot commitments. Earlier today, the actor was spotted on the sets of the film, dressed in a rugged, combat-ready look as he made his way to his shot. The pictures have been going viral on the internet as fans wait in anticipation of the Devara star's big Bollywood debut. That being said, this isn't just any other debut. Jr NTR will be locking horns on-screen with Hrithik, as the former gears up to play the main antagonist of the film. Fans of the actor have been flooding social media platforms, announcing countdowns for August 14, 2025, which is when the film is set to hit theatres.

The actor is sure to bring his own unique touch to his work in the film adding a layer of surprise for the typical Bollywood addict. As a matter of fact, during a chat with Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, the actor revealed how his perspective actually significantly differs from that of director Ayan Mukerji. He said, "I was shooting for War, Ayan (Mukerji) didn't know what's going to come. Because he was trying to bring it out from me. Ki ye kaise aane wala hai (How will you do it)? I was like, ‘Ayan, I am very instinctive. Aa jayega! Kuch na kuch aa jayega (It will come out somehow)!’ Ayan was like, ‘Kuch na kuch (How)?’ He loves prep and I am completely the opposite".

Besides Hrithik and Jr NTR, War 2 will also feature Kiara Advani in a key role.

Are you excited to see Jr NTR make his big Bollywood debut?