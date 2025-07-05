War 2 story leaked: Hrithik Roshan as Agent Kabir goes rogue again, lethal Agent Vikram aka Jr NTR to go after him?

Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. Part of the excitement stems from nostalgia as the upcoming action thriller is a sequel to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s 2019 blockbuster hit film War. But another reason why the anticipation for War 2 is real, is the star cast — for the first time in history, Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik will lock horns with Telugu heartthrob N. T. Rama Rao Jr. Fans will also witness Kiara Advani in a never-seen-before avatar, a glimpse of which we got in the high-octane teaser. Well, ahead of the film’s release in August, the summary of War 2 has already leaked on the internet. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2

At least that’s what a Reddit thread claims. According to this viral post, Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a RAW agent, will go rogue once again like he did in War. This time, he will meet his match in the form of Jr NTR as an army officer and a relentless Terminator named Vikram. The post reads: “Years ago Agent Kabir went rogue. Became India's greatest villain ever. But this time, as he descends further into the deepest shadows... India sends its deadliest, most lethal agent after him. A special Units Officer who is more than Kabir's equal — Absolutely Nuclear! Agent Vikram. A relentless Terminator driven by his own demons, determined to put a bullet into Kabir's skull.”

The alleged synopsis of War 2 further suggests, “A brutal Cat versus Rottweiler game begins as the two face off. The entire world is their brutal bloody battleground. The choices ahead of them are impossible. The price to be paid is ultimate. This is a War with spectacular action and heart-wrenching emotion.”

Is this the real story of War 2? There is no confirmation by makers, so only time will tell. But for now, netizens refuse to believe that this is the leaked script of Hrithik and Tarak’s film. One such social media user shared, “Which kid wrote this? ‘India’s greatest villain ever’, ‘heart wrenching emotion’ 🤣🤣,” whereas another fan wrote, “You guys do know that any IMDb user can add a synopsis, right?”

How excited are you to watch War 2 in theatres on August 14?