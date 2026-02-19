We don’t get the same financial security as actors: Kohrra 2 writer

Set in the small town in Punjab, Dalerpura, the series follows officers Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh) and Amarpal Garundi (Barun Sobti) as they investigate a murder. What begins as a routine case slowly unravels deeper truths about the victim’s past, exposing layers of patriarchy, power, and suppressed guilt.

As Kohrra Season 2 , released recently, opened to rave reviews, especially for its intriguing storytelling, writer Gunjit Chopra feels the spotlight hasn’t changed the reality for screenwriters. “After every show, you’re back to a blank page. It’s not the same financial security that maybe an actor gets,” he says, adding, “We need to do more for screenwriters so they feel safe to tell their stories. Most writers think, ‘Let me make one story I want, and then one for the producer, so I can pay the rent’.”

While the first season was praised for its gritty portrayal of Punjab’s underbelly, Season 2 stands out for its deeper emotional resonance and more character-driven storytelling.

The emotional realism that defined both seasons, the screenwriter who also wrote the show Pataal Lok says, came from looking outward. Comparing how thrillers are presented in a human way in foreign cinema, Chopra notes, “In India, we either make things larger than life or go into something like Singham (2011), which is on another tangent.” He adds, “When you make a human drama, you look for humanity in any profession, be it a cop or a businessman. So that was the idea (behind Kohrra).”

To make sure that the show prioritises human connection, rather than a mere spectacle, the 38-year-old says, “I did deep research, and I spent a lot of time with cops, so I know it’s not an easy job.” He adds, “In Punjab, one police station covers 60 to 80 villages and one investigating officer is dealing with 70 or 80 cases. That is not human.”