‘We’re so close': Fans excited for BTS Jin and Alia Bhatt's collab as the two unite at 2025 Milan Fashion Week
BTS Jin and Alia Bhatt, both ambassadors for couture house Gucci, were recently spotted together at the 2025 Milan Fashion Week
Published on: Sep 24, 2025 2:12 PM IST
By Aadrika Sominder
Share via
Copy link
The best crossovers are the ones no one sees coming. And what could be more unexpected than Bollywood’s reigning star Alia Bhatt sharing the spotlight with BTS’ Kim Seokjin, better known as Jin, at 2025 Milan Fashion Week? The two global icons, who also happen to be Gucci’s ambassadors, came together on September 23 for the premiere of Tiger, the luxury house’s short film that replaced its traditional runway show this season.
Gucci, breaking away from the catwalk formula, presented creative director Demna’s debut collection through an immersive cinematic experience. Tiger — inspired by his reinterpretation of the brand’s archives — marks the director's first official outing since moving to Gucci after a celebrated run at Balenciaga.
What were they wearing?
Alia turned heads in a striking Milan chic ensemble. She wore a shimmering slip dress layered with an oversized black fur coat draped casually over her shoulders. Paired with sheer Gucci tights, a structured black handbag and statement gold jewelry, the look was equal parts drama and elegance.
Jin, true to his effortless K-pop flair, kept it timeless in a crisp white tailored shirt, sleek trousers, and a subtle chain. His clean, polished styling and signature soft-glam makeup underlined why he’s considered Mr. Worldwide Handsome.
The moment fans couldn’t stop talking about
When Alia and Jin were spotted in the same frame, fans across the globe lost it. Social media lit up instantly, with one user writing, “JIN AND ALIA I REPEAT JIN AND ALIA IN THE SAME VICINITY THEY ARE SOO CLOSE OMGGG.” One more comment claimed, “JIN AND ALIA BHATT IN THE SAME PIC… meet asap wtf.” Another said, “Jin x Alia, My two worlds colliding in the best way possible<3.” The buzz cemented their unexpected meeting as one of the standout cultural moments of Fashion Week.
Inside Gucci’s Tiger film
Premiering at 7 PM CEST in Milan before dropping globally across Gucci’s channels at midnight, Tiger is co-directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reina. The short film highlights looks from Gucci’s La Famiglia collection and features a glittering cast including Demi Moore, Edward Norton, Elliot Page, Keke Palmer, Kendall Jenner, and more.