‘We’re so close': Fans excited for BTS Jin and Alia Bhatt's collab as the two unite at 2025 Milan Fashion Week

The best crossovers are the ones no one sees coming. And what could be more unexpected than Bollywood’s reigning star Alia Bhatt sharing the spotlight with BTS’ Kim Seokjin, better known as Jin, at 2025 Milan Fashion Week? The two global icons, who also happen to be Gucci’s ambassadors, came together on September 23 for the premiere of Tiger, the luxury house’s short film that replaced its traditional runway show this season. BTS Jin and Alia Bhatt

Gucci, breaking away from the catwalk formula, presented creative director Demna’s debut collection through an immersive cinematic experience. Tiger — inspired by his reinterpretation of the brand’s archives — marks the director's first official outing since moving to Gucci after a celebrated run at Balenciaga.

What were they wearing? Alia turned heads in a striking Milan chic ensemble. She wore a shimmering slip dress layered with an oversized black fur coat draped casually over her shoulders. Paired with sheer Gucci tights, a structured black handbag and statement gold jewelry, the look was equal parts drama and elegance.

Jin, true to his effortless K-pop flair, kept it timeless in a crisp white tailored shirt, sleek trousers, and a subtle chain. His clean, polished styling and signature soft-glam makeup underlined why he’s considered Mr. Worldwide Handsome.