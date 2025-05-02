When Virat Kohli wooed Tamannaah Bhatia, tricked her into giving her phone number in old ad; watch

Cricketer Virat Kohli is a legend in the world of sports. But he also has a deep connection with the entertainment industry. In 2013, on the set of a shampoo commercial, Virat met his future wife and actor Anushka Sharma. Well, just a year before that, Virat worked with another beloved Bollywood beauty in a fun ad, which has now resurfaced on social media. We are talking about King Kohli’s advertisement with the gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia. The clip is currently going viral online, and fans just can’t get enough of Tamannaah and Virat’s fresh chemistry. When Virat Kohli shared the screen with Tamannaah Bhatia

The one-minute-long advertisement begins with Virat Kohli joining his friends at a restaurant. At a distance we see Tamannaah Bhatia sitting alone, busy on a phone call. Right then, a man walks up and tries to hit on her, only to get slapped. Virat then says, “Mere paas toh ladki patane ke do do ideas hain.” His friends tease him but Virat goes on to demonstrate one of his tricks. The cricketer hides his phone on a chair and proceeds to act like he lost it. When Tamannaah asks him what happened, Virat requests her to ring his phone, hence getting her number. Turning his charm on, Virat then says, “Iss mein aapka number hai. Want me to delete it?” Tamannaah smiles and says it's okay.

Interestingly, after this commercial released, many rumours linking Virat and Tamannaah did the rounds. Well, after watching this ad today, many fans are ready for Virat Kohli’s acting debut in Bollywood. One such netizen claimed, “Kohli has better screen presence than most nepos…alternate career waiting post retirement,” whereas another wrote, “What if kohli actually takes all those acting praises seriously and debuts in bollywood??? 😂😂😂 Would be quite funny but i would rather pay and watch him than few current actors.” An internet user stated, “Kohli the actor. His acting in the manyawar ad was op,” whereas another comment read, “Kohli shoukd have atleast made a cameo in any movie.”

Maybe Virat could sign a film with Anushka one day. How cool would that be!