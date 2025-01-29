Who is Dodi Khan, Rakhi Sawant’s third husband-to-be? The latest chapter in her love life

Rakhi Sawant recently took to Instagram to announce the latest addition to her love life — Pakistani actor Dodi Khan. After countless twists in her love life, Rakhi, 46, opened up to News18 Showsha, revealing her plans to marry Dodi in a cross-border love marriage. But who is Dodi Khan, and what’s the story behind this latest chapter in Rakhi’s tumultuous love life? Rakhi Sawant and Dodi Khan

Rakhi has been no stranger to high-profile relationships. While her previous marriages were mired in drama and controversy, everyone is hoping this time will be different. Rakhi confirmed that she and Dodi are deeply in love and are planning to get married soon. She shared, “He is my love. We love each other. He is from Pakistan, I am from India, so we will have a love marriage.” She also didn’t hold back in addressing her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, accusing him of spreading false rumours about her. “Adil is jealous of my marriage, so he wants bad publicity, wrong publicity from my name. I really don’t want to give any publicity to that idiot,” she remarked.

Rakhi’s statement is a bold one, especially considering her past relationship with Adil, which ended in a bitter divorce in 2023. She accused him of infidelity, domestic violence, and financial mishandling, which ultimately led to his arrest for five months. Before Adil, Rakhi claimed to be married to businessman Ritesh Singh in 2019, but they too parted ways in 2022.

So, who is Dodi Khan?

Dodi is a multi-faceted individual with a background that spans various fields. Coming from a well-established business family, Dodi is known for his acting and filmmaking; furthermore, he describes himself a “fitness freak”. His birthday falls on August 5, and he considers Pakistani actor Nabeel Zafar to be his mentor. Furthermore, he also shares his admiration for Bollywood superstars Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan, with Dodi having openly expressed his fondness for the latter during an old interview.

Dodi’s relationship with Rakhi has captured significant public attention, and the couple’s wedding plans have become the talk of the town. The two have apparently decided to have a traditional Pakistani wedding, which will be celebrated with Islamic rituals, followed by a reception in India. In a lighthearted Instagram video posted on January 27, Dodi asked Rakhi whether he should bring his wedding procession to India or Dubai, a playful moment that went viral with over 6.5 lakh views. “Rakhi ji ye bataiye baraat leke India aana hai ya Dubai?” he asks in the video.

The couple is also allegedly planning a honeymoon in either Switzerland or the Netherlands, and have expressed their intention to settle down in Dubai. As the public waits eagerly to see how Rakhi’s love life unfolds, Dodi’s arrival in her life adds yet another layer of intrigue to her journey.

Rakhi’s romantic history has been anything but ordinary but despite the drama and heartbreak, the actor remains unapologetically herself and continues to thrive in her career. Now, with Dodi by her side, it looks like she’s ready to take another shot at love.