Why Adolescence's one-take storytelling to deliver a gritty look on teen rage, bullying and social media is a must-watch

Exploring the mind of a criminal is always a delicate task—one that risks blurring the line between understanding and justification. The moment a story tries to dissect the reasons behind a crime, there’s a tendency for audiences to perceive it as an excuse rather than an explanation. Adolescence boldly treads this fine line, offering an unfiltered look at a 14-year-old boy on the precipice of darkness. With its intense, slow-burning storytelling and deeply immersive single-take episodes, the show lingers in the viewer’s mind long after the credits roll. Adolescence doesn’t just tell a story—it forces us to confront uncomfortable truths about masculinity, social media, and the impact of unchecked online culture. A still from Netflix's Adolescence

The series opens with a gut-punch: 14-year-old Jamie Miller is arrested at his home, accused of murdering his classmate, Katie. Over the course of four harrowing episodes, Adolescence pieces together the events leading up to the crime, focusing not on what happened—since Jamie’s guilt is established early—but why it happened. The police investigation unfolds in real-time, immersing us in the procedural details while also giving us a raw look at Jamie’s world, where social media and toxic online communities play a pivotal role. His father, Eddie (played by the outstanding Stephen Graham), serves as Jamie’s appropriate adult, struggling to reconcile his belief in his son’s innocence with the stark reality of the evidence against him. The emotional weight of the series crescendos as Eddie’s journey transforms from disbelief to overwhelming guilt, forcing viewers to consider the parental responsibility in shaping a child’s worldview.

The good

One of the show’s most powerful moments comes in the penultimate episode, a nearly uninterrupted therapy session between Jamie and psychologist Briony (Erin Doherty). Here, Jamie is slowly nudged toward acknowledging the deep-seated resentment and dare I say it, the sense of entitlement that led him to commit the crime. The conversation is chilling in its realism, exposing how social isolation and online ideologies can warp a teenager’s perception of relationships and self-worth. Adolescence doesn’t shy away from portraying the harsh realities of modern teenage existence. From the way high school students interact—casual swearing, subtle power plays, and unspoken hierarchies—to the omnipresence of social media, the series captures these elements with unflinching accuracy. Some might argue that the school environment is exaggerated, but in reality, the depiction is brutally honest. The way Instagram comments, emojis, and fleeting online interactions shape a teenager’s identity and social standing is disturbingly authentic.

The show also dives into the concept of male rage, not as an excuse for Jamie’s actions but as a symptom of a much larger issue. Adolescence asks difficult questions: How do we teach young boys about relationships, power, and respect? How much influence do online figures and toxic masculinity have on impressionable minds? And most crucially, how does bullying and social rejection push individuals toward dangerous ideologies?

The acting across the board is phenomenal. Owen Cooper’s portrayal of Jamie is hauntingly real—his performance is devoid of theatricality, making his character all the more disturbing. Stephen Graham is equally compelling, bringing layers of heartbreak and regret to Eddie. Erin Doherty’s controlled yet piercing performance as Briony is another standout, making the therapy scene one of the most gripping sequences in recent television.

The bad

While Adolescence is a powerful and immersive series, it isn’t without its flaws. One of the biggest drawbacks is the unresolved subplot surrounding Jamie’s friend, whose sudden disappearance is mentioned but never fully explored. Given the show’s meticulous attention to detail, leaving this thread hanging feels like a missed opportunity. Additionally, while the portrayal of high school life is largely accurate, the exaggerated reactions of some teachers occasionally break the show’s otherwise naturalistic tone.

At times, the slow-burn approach—especially in long, unbroken takes—can feel overly drawn out, testing the patience of viewers who prefer a tighter narrative. Certain moments, while emotionally charged, could have been more impactful with slight pacing adjustments. However, these minor shortcomings don’t take away from the overall impact of the series, which remains an unsettling yet necessary exploration of modern teenage struggles.

The verdict

One of Adolescence’s most remarkable achievements is its ambitious technical execution—each episode is filmed in a single continuous take. This decision adds an extraordinary level of realism, pulling the audience into the story without any artificial breaks. In a drama that relies so heavily on emotional intensity, this technique places immense pressure on the actors to deliver flawless, deeply nuanced performances without the safety net of multiple takes. The result is nothing short of brilliant. Every hesitation, every raw emotion, and every strained silence feels utterly authentic, making it impossible to detach from the unfolding drama. The cinematography plays a key role in heightening the tension, with the camera acting almost as an invisible observer, moving fluidly through claustrophobic spaces and mirroring the characters’ psychological turmoil. It’s a technical and artistic triumph that elevates Adolescence beyond just a gripping story—it becomes an experience.

What makes it so daring is its willingness to explore the mindset of a young perpetrator without justifying his crime. The series compels viewers to remain neutral, not in sympathy for Jamie, but in understanding the societal and psychological factors that led him down this path. Had Jamie been an adult, the conversation might have been different, but by portraying a 14-year-old at the crossroads of innocence and indoctrination, the show forces us to confront the uncomfortable realities of youth in the digital age. With its raw storytelling, stunning performances, and searing social commentary, Adolescence is not an easy watch, but it is an essential one—one that lingers in the mind and demands reflection long after its final, devastating scene.