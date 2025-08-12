‘Why is she pissed off all the time?’ — Jaya Bachchan sparks debate after pushing man seeking selfie

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has once again made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The veteran actor-turned-politician was caught on camera at Delhi’s Constitution Club on August 12, pushing away a man who tried to take a selfie with her — and the internet wasted no time in reacting. Jaya Bachchan

In the now-viral clip, Bachchan is seen fending off the man, clearly unimpressed with his attempt at a photo-op. “Kya kar rahe hai aap (What are you doing?) What is this?” she can be heard saying as she physically pushes him aside.

This isn’t the first time Bachchan has reacted sharply to a fan with a camera. Back in April, she was seen chatting with a group of women at Manoj Kumar's prayer meet, when an elderly lady tapped her on the shoulder. As Bachchan turned around, a man — likely with the elderly woman — tried to click a photo. When the woman extended her hand for a handshake, Bachchan brushed it away and scolded the man for taking a picture in that moment.

Netizens are divided

Netizens, as always, had a lot to say. “Why would anyone want to take selfie with her?” one person scoffed. Another slammed her reaction: “This is unacceptable behaviour. She doesn't deserve to be there. When you don't earn something, you don't know the value of it.” There was also a sarcastic “Not surprised 😂😂😂,” and another blunt question: “Who gave her the permission to hit?” One user asked, “Why is she pissed off all the time,” while others chimed in with, “She is a gone case,” “Horrible behaviour,” and “This is ridiculous behaviour, very unfortunate.”

But not everyone was ready to drag her. Some defended Bachchan’s response, pointing to the lack of consent in the selfie attempt. “Even though it’s not the way to respond, taking selfie without consent is not a good practice 🙌,” one user reasoned. Another echoed, “Bina puche selfie kyu le rha h.”

Love her or hate her, one thing is certain: Bachchan’s reactions never fail to spark a debate online.