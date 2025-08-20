‘Alia Bhatt, her friends and khandan…’: Why NCB had to disable the comment section of Alia Bhatt’s anti-drugs video

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s name has been trending on social media all morning. Since the star does not have any releases in the coming week or month, many netizens were curious to find out why Alia was in the news. Well, the reason behind this is a video that the actor shot for the Narcotics Control Bureau Chandigarh, which was originally shared on social media on August 14. Let’s take a look at why the video is going viral days after being posted, and why NCB had to disable the comments under it. Alia Bhatt's anti-drugs video

A video starring Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was shared by NCB on August 14, along with the caption: “Alia Bhatt joins hands with NCB to spread the message of a #DrugsFreeBharat #NashaMuktBharat #azadifromdrugs.” In the thirty seconds long clip, Alia shared, “Namaskar saathiyo, main hun Alia Bhatt. Today I want to talk to you about a very serious issue of drug addiction and how it's becoming a threat to our life, society, and nation. Support the Narcotics Control Bureau in this special campaign against drugs. Say yes to life and no to drugs. Aap neeche deeye gaye link par jaa karke, ya QR code ko scan karke, drugs ke khilaaf e-pledge le sakte hain aur NCB ke saath zaroor jud sakte hain (You can take an e-pledge against drugs by visiting the link given below or by scanning the QR code, and you can definitely join the NCB). Jai Hind.”

Backlash under the video

Not long after this video was shared, the comment section had to be disabled by NCB because of the shocking reactions that internet users had to it. The video now has just 6 comments under it, but the clip was reposted by several netizens with tweets taking digs at Alia, her husband Ranbir Kapoor, and their fellow Bollywood actors. One such internet user wrote, “🤣 she and her friends and her khandan is also druggie, criminals,” whereas another Tweet read, “Haan chor ko hi chowkidari pe laga diya 🤣.” Another internet user shared an old video from a Bollywood party which featured Ranbir, Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and others. When this video from Karan Johar’s party was originally released, MLA Manjinder Sirsa had accused the celebs of allegedly consuming drugs. Referring to the same, the netizen shared, “Alia Bhatt Supports NCB To Spread Awareness About Drug Addiction. Meanwhile her friends 🤣👇.”

Backlash continues

The backlash did not stop there. A netizen claimed, “Bol bhi kon raha hai😭😭,” whereas another took a dig at Alia and other Bollywood celebs by writing, “they have a first hand experience 🤡.” A comment even read, “The more clients you introduce the more discount you get kind of promotion.” Meanwhile, a netizen shared an old interview of Ranbir, where the actor claimed that he used weed as an acting tool for his 2011 film Rockstar.

Bollywood’s history with NCB

After Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise in 2020, the NCB set out to investigate drug consumption and distribution network in Bollywood. This triggered further questioning of celebs such as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor amongst others. In 2021, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with a drug bust on a cruise ship. No drugs were found on him and Aryan was cleared of all charges in 2022. The star kid is now gearing up for his directorial debut with the show The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

On the film front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in YRF action thriller Alpha. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.