Will Kartik Aaryan take a call on Anil Kapoor joining Naagzilla as a villain? Close source calls report a ‘joke’

Last month, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Karan Johar gave fans a surprise when they announced their next film together. After their upcoming project Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the two revealed that they will reunite for Naagzilla. Backed by KJo’s Dharma Productions, the film will star Kartik in the lead as Ichchadhari Naag Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand. While the leading lady has not been introduced yet, recent reports suggested that Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol have apparently been shortlisted to be villains and Kartik will be taking the final call. Well, an industry insider has now revealed that Anil Kapoor was never approached, nor is he interested. Kartik Aaryan and Anil Kapoor

Moreover, reports of Kartik Aaryan getting a say in the casting process of his films might also just be rumours. A source in the know shared, “These kinds of casting rumours have become routine whenever a Kartik Aaryan film is announced.” The well-placed industry insider further revealed, “It’s amusing how names of top-tier senior actors suddenly start circulating. Let’s be realistic—are we really suggesting that casting decisions for icons like Mr. Anil Kapoor are being finalised by Kartik? That’s a bit of a joke.”

Interestingly, similar rumours did the rounds when Kartik’s next film with Anurag Basu was announced. Buzz suggested that Kartik was apparently going to take the final casting decision regarding the female lead for the untitled film, initially referred to as Aashiqui 3. Later, Pushpa 2 star Sreeleela joined Kartik as his love interest in the upcoming romantic film.

Well, as fans eagerly wait to learn who Kartik will be locking horns with in Naagzilla, actor Ravi Kishan has joined the team as the second male lead. Directed by Fukrey fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Naagzilla is set to arrive in theatres on Naag Panchami next year, August 14, 2026.