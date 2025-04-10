World Sibling Day 2025 | Eisha Singh recalls brother Rudraksh Singh coming to support her on Bigg Boss

Actor Eisha Singh says there has been a role reversal as far as she and her younger brother Rudraksh are concerned. She shares, “I am six years older than him, but today, he towers over me with his 6’2” height. It was a different story during our childhood. We have no good bachpan ka pics of tying Rakhi. Kyunki jab Rakhi bandne ka waqt aata tha, he was so small ki woh papa ki lap mein so jata tha. Ek woh din tha and then, he came to Bigg Boss to support me. He was and is my pillar of strength, always fighting for me. These two memories will always hold a special place in my heart.” Eisha Singh calls brother Rudraksh her pillar of strength

A typical older sibling, Eisha says she used to blame her brother and get away with all her mischiefs: “I used to blame him even for things that happened in his absence. My mom would say, ‘Rudraksh so raha hai’, but I still used to blame him.”

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Rudraksh reveals how he was the one Eisha sharpened her make-up skills on. “When I was in school, she used to try her make-up skills on me,” he says, when Eisha chips in, “I still do it”.

On a serious note, the actor says that she trusts her sibling blindly. “Our bond is such that if someday Rudraksh (Moons) asks me to jump off a building, I would do that with no question asked. He would also do the same for me,” Eisha shares.

Recalling Eisha’s stint on Bigg Boss, Rudraksh says, “Initially, I enjoyed the freedom. I didn't have to fight for things or share them, but after a month, her absence started hitting me. While I am a little shy, Eish is an extrovert, and it wasn't easy without her. She is the light in my life.”

Eisha says she depends on Rudraksh, professionally, too. And it’s not just her. “Mera manager, mere kareebi log, they all give importance to Rudraksh's opinion. If I am unbale to understand something, they will say, ‘Rudraksh will explain to you’. They say, ‘Rudraksh se baat ho gayi hai' even when I am discussing about projects.”