Yash’s old interview goes viral amid Toxic controversy: ‘Won’t do scenes I can’t watch with my parents’

On Rocking Star Yash’s birthday last week, makers of his next film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups finally unveiled the actor’s first look with an unexpected teaser. The video begins in a graveyard, where Yash gatecrashes a funeral in a car. Before he is introduced as Raya, the actor is seen in the car with a woman, followed by high-octane action. This did not sit well with a segment of the audience. As a result, the Aam Aadmi Party lodged a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women, against the ‘obscene scene’ in the Toxic teaser. Well, amid the new controversy, Yash’s old interview has now gone viral.

In the complaint filed against Toxic , AAP state secretary Usha Mohan’s letter says, “The obscene and explicit content in the teaser of this movie is causing serious harm to the social well-being of women and children. These scenes, released in the public domain without any age-related warning, degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture.” Well, Yash’s old video from Weekend with Ramesh has now resurfaced online, where the actor spoke about doing such scenes. In a chat with host Ramesh Aravind on the Kannada talk show, Yash had stated, “I won’t do any movie scenes that I wouldn’t feel comfortable watching with my parents.”

Some netizens have trolled Yash over the same. But a majority of fans came out in his support. Under the viral clip, one such comment read, “People change, their perspectives grow,” whereas another netizen stated, “I mean humans evolve..... He may believe that at the time and now his ideals have changed.” A social media user claimed, “people change yar over the time. rejecting movie based on one scene in this cut throat industry is not someone will do. everyone sounds pick me at one point,” whereas another netizen shared, “If you dont like yash's movies, thats ok, dismiss those off. I didnt like KGF so much that I stopped the part 1 early off and havent watched any of yash's other movies. But this where in early career someone might have a different opinion and will change it 15 years later.. we all do this. And It is only acting in scene. It isnt anything illegal/sinful, just acting.”

Also starring Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Nayanthara, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to arrive in theatres on March 19. It will clash with Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar 2.