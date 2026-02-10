‘Yashvardhan mujhse zyada accha actor niklega’: Govinda reacts to Sunita Ahuja’s claims of not helping their son
Govinda finally breaks silence on wife Sunita Ahuja's accusations of not helping their son Yashvardhan Ahuja's acting career
Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been in the news for the last few months due to their marriage, alleged claims of an affair and divorce rumours. But recently Sunita made headlines when she claimed that Govinda did not help their son Yashvardhan Ahuja in kickstarting his acting career. Calling him a ‘self-made boy’, Sunita revealed that Yash has given 90 auditions, despite being Govinda’s son. Accusing Govinda of not helping Yash in his Bollywood launch, Sunita had further given the example of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Suniel Shetty, who have supported their children in building their careers in the industry. Well, Govinda has now reacted to these claims, calling his son a better actor than he is.
In an interview with ANI, Govinda shared how he left politics because he did not want his political career to hamper his family in any way. The actor stated, “Kya ho gaya hai, jis wakt main politics se bahar nikla, toh maine yeh socha ki kahin mere spardha, ya dwesh, irsha, yeh sabhi ki karaktaayein, kisi prakar se takleef naa de. Khaas taur pe bachhon ke liye. Toh main bahar aa gaya. Ab woh main ghar pariwar ke liye hi bahar aa gaya. Maine Nadiadwala se kaha, toh he gave his cabin to Yash, ki kaise filmein banayi jaati hain, kaam kiya jata hai. Aur, mujhse zyada poocha nahi gaya, aur aise ek mahaul ghar mein tayyiar tha, ki jismein ki main filmy rishte mein nakamyab hun.”
Talking about Yash, Govinda shared, “Main Yash ke liye keh raha hun, woh mujhse zyada accha actor niklega. Woh technically mujhse better hai. Toh main umeed karta hun, uska prastutikaran kisi ne sahi kar diya, toh he's huge.”
Yashvardhan is currently busy gearing up for his debut film, also starring Laapataa Ladies star Nitanshi Goel, which will be directed by Sajid Khan. The project, tentatively titled 100, will mark the filmmaker’s return to the industry.
