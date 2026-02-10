‘Yashvardhan mujhse zyada accha actor niklega’: Govinda reacts to Sunita Ahuja’s claims of not helping their son

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been in the news for the last few months due to their marriage, alleged claims of an affair and divorce rumours. But recently Sunita made headlines when she claimed that Govinda did not help their son Yashvardhan Ahuja in kickstarting his acting career. Calling him a ‘self-made boy’, Sunita revealed that Yash has given 90 auditions, despite being Govinda’s son. Accusing Govinda of not helping Yash in his Bollywood launch, Sunita had further given the example of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Suniel Shetty, who have supported their children in building their careers in the industry. Well, Govinda has now reacted to these claims, calling his son a better actor than he is.

Yashvardhan Ahuja with Govinda and Sunita Ahuja