Year-ender 2024: Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya, Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal; most talked-about celebrity weddings

2024 has been a year of beautiful, intimate celebrity weddings. From Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's traditional Telugu wedding at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studio, celebrities have captivated fans with celebrations that emphasise love and companionship. A photo of actor couple Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhuliapa (L) and Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal (R)

Here's our ultimate recap of the celebrity weddings that broke the internet.

Rakulpreet Singh and Jaccky Bhagnani

Rakulpreet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who made their relationship public in 2021, had a beautiful wedding on February 21 in South Goa. The couple shared pictures from their traditional Hindu wedding on social media, writing, “Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni”

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's wedding was a private affair with only one video being leaked on social media.

Actor Taapsee Pannu married longtime boyfriend, Danish badminton player Mathias Boe in a private wedding ceremony on March 23 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Fans found out about the nuptials when a leaked video showed Pannu, decked up as a bride, walking towards her groom, surfaced on the internet. Interestingly, the actor recently revealed that she and Boe had actually gotten married in a civil ceremony in December 2023.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s wedding was all about happiness and beautiful colours. The couple tied the knot on March 15 in Manesar, Gurugram. Kriti wore a pastel pink lehenga, while Samrat complemented her in a pastel green outfit. The couple released their official wedding pictures on Insta with the caption: “From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it’s only you. From the start to the end. In every now and every then. When my heart beats different. It’s got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You.”

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Another surprise wedding for the fans was that of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. The couple tied the knot in a 400 year old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana in a traditional South Indian wedding on September 16. Later, the couple had a second wedding ceremony in Alila Fort Bishangarh in Rajasthan in December.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4 in a traditional Telugu ceremony in Hyderabad’s Annapurna Studios. The wedding was attended by the who's who of the Telugu film industry, as well as the couple's Bollywood friends such as filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya took a flight to Mumbai just for a lunch date with Sobhita Dhulipala: ‘I’m not a fan of texting'

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil

Tamil actor Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil got married in Goa on December 12. The couple, who reportedly dated for 15 years, had a Hindu ceremony, as well as Christian ceremony in Goa. The wedding was an intimate affair with Tamil superstar Vijay among the few guests.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who dated for nearly seven years, got married in a small ceremony in Mumbai on June 23. Their civil wedding was attended by some of their closest friends in the film industry including actors Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem and others.