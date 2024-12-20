Rakul Preet Singh makes me see the good in people: Jackky Bhagnani

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani started 2024 with a high as they tied the knot in February. This year marked many firsts for them and the couple made the most of all the milestones. As the year draws to a close, they reflect on how they have impacted each other’s lives and turned it for the better. Rakul and Jackky in Rishi & Soujit ensembles for the HT City Showstoppers shoot, with Rakul completing her look with diamond jewellery from Kays Jewels(Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

Speaking about his wife, Jackky Bhagnani says, “The one thing which she has absolutely changed in my life and brought out in a good way is making me be on time and respect time. Being punctual is inbuilt in her because she's from an army background. And that is something which she has brought about the change in me for good too.” He adds, “She also teaches me to see the good in people and how to compartmentalise between work and personal life.”

As for Rakul Preet Singh, she is in awe of her husband for being the source of happiness and fun in her life. “He can handle the toughest situation in the lightest way. When you know your partner can make you laugh in any weak moment, it gives a sense of assurance. Not just that, he also gives me space to vent out. Sometimes it’s not about being overly expressive but just about asking about how you are doing and feeling, emotionally and mentally, and I am glad that I get that both from Jackky,” she says.

Marriage has changed their lives for the better, but how has it changed their date nights? “In your dating phase you put in a lot of efforts, but once you are married, you're like ‘aise hi milega’. It’s what you have signed up for, now you don't have an option,” Rakul quips, adding, “Over time, the whole idea becomes to spend time together and not trying to impress with how you look. Of course, we dress well and not shabbily. But if it's a home date, then it’s pajamas, and if it's an outside dinner, then you obviously dress smart. More than the partner, you are scared of the paps catching you.”

Sharing his idea of dressing up for a date night, Jackky says, “It depends what the date night is. For a casual night, I prefer wearing a relaxed jeans with a t-shirt or a pull over, and pair it with a hat.”

Being a celebrity couple comes with a lot of scrutiny too, but Rakul is unperturbed by that. “It's a part and parcel of what you do. As someone who's in the media presence, you can't pick and choose that this is what I like, but this I get affected with. You have to sort of come to a settlement with yourself as to how much is okay for you. I am very secure as a person and I don't think that perfection comes from how you look at all times. There's too much undue pressure that we put on appearances. But I'm okay with not taking that pressure,” she ends.