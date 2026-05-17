Yograj Singh seeks anticipatory bail in case over alleged anti-women remarks in Lukkhe; son Victor Singh reacts to FIR

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against Yuvraj Singh’s father and actor Yograj Singh in Chandigarh on May 14 for alleged anti-women remarks in his recent web series Lukkhe . The complaint, filed by advocate Ujjwal Bhasin along with advocate Jatin Verma , claims that certain dialogues delivered by the character in a viral scene were offensive to working women, perpetuated misogyny and hurt public sentiments. The former cricketer has now filed an application for anticipatory bail. According to latest buzz, through his counsel the actor argued that the clip in question is from a web series where he played a character, and was bound by an agreement. The court issued notices to the state and sought its response by May 20.

On being contacted regarding the FIR on Friday (May 15), Yograj’s youngest son Victor Singh seemed shocked. He told us, “No, I think we'll refrain from it fully. I think there's nothing to say. We get stuck in contracts as well. Let me just call my legal team and then we’ll talk? So sorry, no comment right now.” We tried following up but didn’t get a response till the time of going to press.

In a controversial scene from the series which has now gone viral online, Yograj’s character allegedly made derogatory comments referring to a female police officer, stating that a woman's place is “at the stove during the day and for intimacy at night”. This is not the first time that the former cricketer turned actor has landed into controversy. In 2024, Yograj accused cricketer MS Dhoni of ‘destroying’ his son Yuvraj’s life and shortening his playing years. Then in 2025, Yograj claimed that in his playing days, after being dropped from the team, he went to Kapil Dev's house armed with a pistol intending to shoot him, but later abandoned the idea. Yuvraj later publicly apologised to MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev for the controversial remarks made by his father.

Also starring Raashii Khanna, Palak Tiwari, King, Lakshvir Saran, Shivankit Parihar, Nakul Roshan Sahdev and Kritika Bharadwaj, Lukkhe is set in the underground rap scene of Punjab and follows the story of a young athlete who goes undercover to dismantle a narcotics network. Created by Agrim Joshi and Debojit Das Purkayastha, the series arrived on Prime Video on May 8. Apart from the FIR against Yograj, the series was recently in the news for receiving backlash from the Sikh community online, after netizens reportedly expressed discomfort over Raashii’s character being named ‘Gurbani’, which is a sacred Sikh religious term. However, no official legal action has been taken on the same. Raashii, on the other hand, has received praise for her portrayal of a police officer.